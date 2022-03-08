Colton Underwood: ‘Bachelor’ was attempt at ‘self-conversion therapy’ before coming out

Former “Bachelor” star Colton Underwood says he did the show partly in an attempt to make himself straight.

The reality star, 30, opened up about his past internal struggles with his sexuality during a visit to “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” on Monday.

“All of the coverups and praying, and trying self-conversion therapy on myself by becoming ‘The Bachelor,’” he said. “I pretty much tried everything to be straight and it didn’t work, and I just love being gay now.”

Underwood told Andy Cohen his faith is a "a work in progress" after coming out in 2021. Rick Rowell via Getty Images

Underwood, who starred in season 23 of “The Bachelor” in 2019, came out publicly in April 2021. Later that year, he opened up about his journey toward coming out and accepting his sexuality in a six-part Netflix series, “Coming Out Colton.”

In the series, he reflected on his faith and relationship with God, and during his chat with Andy Cohen, he said his faith is “a work in progress.”

He shared that he and "Million Dollar Listing New York" star Fredrik Eklund recently had lunch and talked about their "faith journey."

Underwood was also candid when a “Watch What Happens Live” fan called in to ask how he thinks the “Bachelor” franchise can improve.

“I think listening to its former leads and listening to its contestants, and also providing help for them when they need it after the show,” Underwood said, “because they really come in and change your life and then sort of throw you to the wolves.”

Underwood recently announced his engagement to his boyfriend, political strategist Jordan C. Brown, 39.

The pair began dating last year, and Underwood told People in December that he is “very much in love.”

“I was struggling with my sexuality but I had such a level of fear over being gay,” he said. “Now that I’ve been out to myself for a year, it’s the healthiest and happiest I’ve ever felt. And there is nothing I would ever want to be but gay.”