Stacy London and Clinton Kelly are friends again.

The former “What Not to Wear” co-hosts reunited publicly for the first time in a decade on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna Thursday, and revealed they have put their much-publicized feud behind them.

“After seeing the same clickbait story over and over and over on Instagram about how much we hated each other, I was like, ‘I can’t take this anymore.’ Because we don’t really hate each other. We love each other, as a matter of fact,” Kelly said on TODAY.

London sat close to him on the sofa, nodding along as he spoke.

“We have very strong feelings toward each other,” Kelly continued. “So I reached out to Stacy and I was like, ‘Can we put this behind us? Let’s talk it out.’ And we had a really emotional conversation. It was during the pandemic, sort of as the pandemic was ending. And we just talked through it all.”

“Oh, I sobbed my eyes out,” London chimed in about the reconciliation process.

"I let it all hang out," she added later. "I told Clinton everything that made me sad, everything that hurt me, every way I thought I hurt him. All the petty grudges, all the stupid crap.”

London, 54, and Kelly, 54, co-hosted TLC’s “What Not to Wear” from 2003 to 2013.

By all outward appearances, the two were a reality TV dream team. With their witty banter and brutally honest yet caring fashion advice, they were on a mission to help women (and some guys, too) value themselves and their own beauty.

Their bickering on screen seemed light-hearted, but hints of possible deeper tensions behind the scenes surfaced in 2017, when Kelly revealed London had blocked him on Twitter.

Earlier that year, Kelly had also been blunt about his conflicted feelings toward London, writing in a collection of essays that he “either adored her or despised her, and never anything in between.”

Now, London and Kelly say they “forgave each other” and are starting a new chapter.

“I think part of that is, you know, what I said about evolution. When you grow up a little bit — and we did grow up together on television — there was a lot of points of pride that I don’t think either of us were willing to cop to,” London said.

The pair also made a big announcement: a decade since they last worked together, they are collaborating once more.

“Now, we’ve decided, we have this great chemistry, we make each other laugh, we finish each other’s sentences, why aren’t we sharing this with the world? So we’re going on tour,” Kelly said.

The Stacy & Clinton Show is a 10-city live tour, kicking off in Birmingham, Alabama on Oct. 5 and wrapping up in Austin, Texas, on Oct. 18.

“We’re going to stand up and we’re going to talk about the behind-the-scenes stories of ‘What Not to Wear,’” Kelly explained.

“Lots of goss!” London interjected.

“The big feud, we’ll go through that,” Kelly continued. “We’ll do lots of audience participation, like if people want style advice, our updated style advice.”

As their tour website playfully notes, “If you feel like coming dressed as a WNTW mannequin from back in the day (structured jacket, printed blouse, dark-wash-mid-rise-straight-leg jean, pointy-toe shoe and statement necklace), we would not hate it.”

The pair also hinted they might be up for returning to television together someday.

“Want to do a TV show with me someday? OK, maybe!” Kelly said, and high-fived London.

Looking back on their relationship, the former co-hosts reflected on the importance of forgiveness.

“If you don’t forgive, you’re only hurting yourself,” Kelly said. “It’s the only way to be in the moment. If you’re always holding onto a grudge, you’re not living in the present.”

“One thing I’ll say about forgiveness is if you don’t let go of it, the famous line is, it’s like drinking poison and expecting the other person to die,” London added. “So do not hold onto grudges. Don’t do it. Find a way through.”