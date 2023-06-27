'Claim to Fame' Season 2: Every celebrity relative revealed so far

ABC’s hit reality series “Claim to Fame” is back for its second season which means there is a new group of celebrity relatives to suss out.

The competition show, which premiered in July 2022, introduces 12 contestants who all share one secret: They have a famous relative. Each contestant competes to win immunity and receive bonus clues that help them figure out their opponent’s famous relatives, while also trying to keep their identity a secret.

Season One included relatives of Simone Biles, Zendaya, Cindy Crawford and more celebrities. In the season finale, Keke Palmer’s sister, Loreal Chanel “L.C.” Palmer, was crowned the winner.

As the last contestant standing, L.C. Palmer walked away with the cash prize of $100,000.

On June 26 of this year, “Claim to Fame” returned for its Season Two premiere and included some surprising new twists. Hosts Kevin Jonas and brother Frankie Jonas revealed that contestants might receive erroneous clues that will guide them in the wrong direction, potentially leading to their elimination.

The audience will also be in the dark this season. In a change from Season One’s format, viewers will learn the identity of the A-list relative along with the rest of the cast at the end of each episode.

Season Two kicked off with a tearful exit, and there will surely be more dramatic moments throughout the season. Check back here every week to find out who was sent packing and which star they are related to.

Week 1 - Carly Reeves

Who is Carly Reeves related to? Tom Hanks is her uncle.

Carly Reeves and Tom Hanks ABC / Getty Images

Carly was eliminated in the season premiere after cast member Hugo correctly guessed Reeves is the niece of the two-time Oscar winner.

Carly sobbed and stormed away from the set as the other contestants gasped. While packing her bags, Carly ranted about the clues on the show — one of which being a bench as a nod to “Forrest Gump” — being too “obvious.”

“Why a bench? There’s literally no reference to benches in any other movie,” she cried. “I didn’t even get to do any challenges!”

She continued, “I don’t deserve this! I should have more camera time. I should be here longer.”

Remaining contestants

The Season Two contestants who have yet to be revealed are: Chris, Cole, Gabriel, Hugo, Jane, JR, Karsyn, Monay, Olivia, Shayne and Travis.