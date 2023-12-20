Cindy Crawford noticed that ‘cameo’ of hers on ‘The Crown’

Cindy Crawford is proudly sharing her "cameo" in "The Crown."

Pinup posters of Crawford and other 1990s supermodels appear on the wall of a young Prince William's Eton College boarding school dorm room in a scene from the final season of Netflix's royal drama.

Crawford, 57, herself noted her appearance in the show when she shared footage of the scene Dec. 19 on Instagram. In the scene, William's grandfather Prince Philip visits his grandson in his dorm room, pausing to admire his posters as the two chat.

"A little cameo on @thecrownnetflix," Crawford wrote, adding watching-eyes emoji. "I still vividly remember visiting Kensington Palace to meet Diana and a teenage William (who had just discovered the 'Super Models')."

In August 2017, Crawford opened up about meeting William and his late mom in honor of the 20th anniversary of Diana's tragic death.

The modeling legend shared a throwback photo of herself posing with Diana at Kensington Palace. In her caption, she wrote that Diana asked her to meet William and Prince Harry the next time she traveled to London.

“Princess Diana had somehow got the number to my office and called herself to ask for me. My assistant was in shock!” wrote Crawford. “We finally connected and she asked if the next time I was in London I would come by for tea — I think Prince William was just starting to notice models and she thought it would be a cute surprise for him and Prince Harry.

“I was nervous and didn’t know what to wear," continued Crawford, "but remember as soon as she came into the room and we started talking, it was like talking to a girlfriend.”

Crawford concluded by calling Diana "a class act" and saying she "showed us all what a modern day princess should be."

William spoke about how his mom arranged for him to meet Crawford and fellow supermodels Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell in the 2017 documentary “Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy.”

“I was probably a 12- or 13-year-old boy who had posters of them on his wall. And I went bright red and didn’t know quite what to say and sort of fumbled and I think pretty much fell down the stairs on the way up,” William says in the film.

“I was completely and utterly sort of awestruck. That was a very funny memory that’s lived with me forever about her, loving and embarrassing and being sort of the joker.”