‘Modern Family’ co-creator Christopher Lloyd pays tribute to late wife Arleen Sorkin with touching essay

“Modern Family” co-creator Christopher Lloyd is mourning the loss of his late wife, Arleen Sorkin.

Sorkin, who starred in “Days of Our Lives” and was the original voice of Harley Quinn in “Batman: The Animated Series,” died Aug. 24 at age 67.

Lloyd penned an emotional tribute to his late wife for Variety. In his essay, he reflected on one of the final moments he sat with her at the dining table the previous Father’s Day, writing in part, “By this time, the disease she’d already fought for a dozen years had taken much of her strength.”

Christopher Lloyd and Arleen Sorkin attend the 50th anniversary celebration for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Beverly Hills, California in 2012. David Livingston / Getty Images

The New York Times reported Sorkin died from pneumonia and multiple sclerosis, a condition she had dealt with for years.

“I don’t know by what celestial accounting fate had decided to reserve the worst possible disease for one who, upon hearing that our boys’ tap dance teacher had been shot, got him urgent medical care, away from danger, and a place to recuperate for two months (he lived to tap again, and called her every day on Mother’s Day),” Lloyd wrote, sharing another example of Sorkin’s genuine compassion and kindness. “But so it was. She was, this force, weakened.”

Despite her health, Lloyd said his wife’s “spirit never flagged,” writing, “She loved people, believed in them. I’m not sure Harley Quinn, the now world-famous character based upon Arleen and whose original voice she provided, wasn’t defined by that very quality, that achy loyalty, an unwillingness not to lead with her heart, come what may.”

Lloyd’s sprawling tribute to his wife included a series of stories about her antics, including her tendency to buy multiples of everything and host fundraisers and guests in their home with no warning, as well as how the couple first met.

In his tribute, Lloyd shared that the couple had initially met while working as staff writers on a sitcom. He wrote, “At lunch she approached me. ‘My name is Arleen and I’m an empath. I hear a clicking in your jaw that may be TMJ. Here is the number of a dentist who can help.’”

Lloyd and Sorkin wed in 1995 and were married until the late actor’s death. The couple shared two sons: Eli and Owen.

Sorkin was a regular on “Days of Our Lives” from 1984 to 1990, Variety reported. She received two Emmy nominations for best outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for the soap opera in 1988 and 1989.

In addition to her voice actor work as Harley Quinn, she was also a producer and writer on “How to Marry a Billionaire” and “Fired Up,” and co-wrote “Picture Perfect,” which starred Jennifer Aniston.

Following Sorkin’s death, celebrities shared their tributes to the late actor on social media.

“Devastated to learn we’ve lost the brilliant Arleen Sorkin,” Mark Hamill wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Not just a wonderful talent, but a truly wonderful person. I’m grateful not only to have worked with her, but to have been her friend. Sending my heartfelt condolences to her family & loved ones.”

James Gunn, who directed 2021’s “The Suicide Squad,” shared his own message about Sorkin on Instagram, writing, “Rest in Peace, Arleen Sorkin, the incredibly talented original voice of Harley Quinn, who helped to create the character so many of us love. Love to her family and friends.”

Ken Corday, co-creator of “Days of Our Lives,” shared a statement with TODAY.com after Sorkin’s death, which read, “Over the years Arleen Sorkin’s boundless talent and immense creativity as the beloved ‘Calliope Jones’ gave us countless smiles, laughs, and tears.”

“Our deepest sympathies to Arlene’s family and loved ones,” the statement continued. “On behalf of the entire Days of our Lives community, all our hearts are breaking.”