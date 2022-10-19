TLC viewers know Christine Brown as one of the stars of "Sister Wives," but she's not opposed to charting her own reality TV path at some point.

The 50-year-old said she has no plans to leave "Sister Wives" anytime soon, but she is open to the idea of doing her own show in the future.

“As far as a spinoff, dude, I’m totally open, no idea what it looks like, but absolutely, that’d be just fun as heck,” Brown told ET in a new interview.

Christine already has a digital culinary show, "Cooking with Just Christine," housed on Instagram and TLC.com.

In its current season, "Sister Wives" is exploring the breakup of Christine and her ex-husband, Kody Brown. In November 2021, the pair announced that they were going their separate ways after about 26 years of marriage. Christine later moved to Utah with her youngest daughter, Truely.

Even though she’s relocated away from Kody and his other wives, Christine still plans to be a part of the hit reality show.

“I made a promise to Kody and everybody else that I would stay in ‘Sister Wives’ as long as we have the show just to be fair,” she explained. “It’s what our family’s been doing for so long. I feel like it would be disloyal if I decided to not be part of the show.”

The mother of six said she is especially close to Kody's second wife, Janelle. She said fans of the show can expect to see this dynamic duo hanging out in future episodes.

“So as far as 'Sister Wives' goes, I’ll still be doing things with Janelle quite regularly,” she said.

In her interview, Christine also spoke about her life as a single woman and said she’s enjoying the new pace.

“I’m single now, right? So I kind of just decide what I want to do and then do it. It’s been just very, very simple,” she said. “Everything’s just a lot easier as far as just planning and day-to-day life.

The reality star revealed that she's "more confident" after leaving Kody and said she their divorce came at just the right time.

Season 17 of "Sister Wives" tracks the fallout of their separation, which she announced on Nov. 2, 2021 on Instagram.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave. We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family,” she wrote.

On the show, Christine's three sister wives react to the announcement. Kody is only legally married to fourth wife Robyn Brown, but says he is an "spiritual marriage" with the other women, with whom he shares a total of 18 children.

Meri, Kody's first wife, said Christine's decision means she's not a "sister wife" anymore.

“Each one of us made a commitment to each other, like to all of us, that we would love each other, that we would respect each other, that we would stick through it thick and thin and we would work these things out,” she said.

Robyn expressed concern about how the divorce would impact the family.

“I’ve been through a divorce. I know what this means. We’re not just talking about three kids and a husband and wife. We’re talking about 18 kids, spouses, grandbabies and five of us that are all connected and committed to each other and technically married. Do you even understand what you’re saying?” she said.

Christine, who is now living in Utah with daughter Truely, seems confident in her decision, looking back.

“I think if I had made the decision sooner, I might have left out of anger. If I’d decided to not come and stay in Vegas, I think it would have been out of anger and that would have been a mistake,” she said. “The same thing with leaving later, Kody and I probably would have started fighting, I’d imagine.”