Christine Brown shares video from last day on ‘Sister Wives’ set: ‘A little bittersweet’

It’s farewell Flagstaff for Christine Brown!

On Dec. 27, the “Sister Wives” star took to TikTok to share her final day on the set of the show’s Flagstaff, Arizona, location.

Since 2010, Brown has starred in the reality series by TLC, which also features her husband, Kody, and their family of three other wives and 18 children.

In 2021, Christine Brown and Kody Brown announced that they had decided to break up after over 25 years of plural marriage. Brown also revealed in September of this year that she planned to move from Flagstaff (where Kody and his wives live) to Salt Lake City, Utah.

“I filmed this the last day I was on the Flagstaff set. I travel back and forth for a year. An 8-hour drive every other week. So glad to finally settle in Utah!” Brown captioned the post, which featured a selfie video of her giving a quick breakdown of the set from which she and the blended Brown family have filmed since 2018 after moving from Las Vegas.

“This is the last day I am on the set in Flagstaff,” Brown began the video before saying the experience of being on set was “a little bittersweet.”

“This is the couch right here that I’ve sat on for years talking about the show and discussing my feelings. This is set right here. This is how it looks with production lights. What you don’t see is all of this,” she explained of the set where members of the Brown family would often do their confessional interviews for the reality television series.

Brown went on to point out various surprising elements of the show’s cornerstone filming location, including where some of the show’s most memorable, tearful moments took place.

“That’s the side where we keep our clothes. And this is where the crew sits,” she continued, angling the camera. “The cameras are usually right there. This is where the producer sits. And it’s in a garage, actually. So there’s the door of the garage. This is the entire set. And this has been where I have sat for years, talking about my feelings, and this is the last time, and it’s a little bittersweet today. This is it, bye, Flagstaff.”

While working on her divorce from Kody, Brown revealed earlier this year in September that she planned to move from Flagstaff (where her ex-husband and his wives live) to Salt Lake City, Utah.

Christine and Kody share six children: Aspyn (27), Mykelti (26), Paedon (24), Gwendlyn (21), Ysabel (19), and Truely (12).

In an August interview with People, Brown revealed that she’d begun to question her polygamist lifestyle in 2018.

“I started thinking maybe this isn’t working for me,” she explained. “And then I stopped believing in polygamy. I realized I didn’t really want to live it anymore. I didn’t like sharing a husband or feeling like I wasn’t important.”