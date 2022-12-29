Christine Brown reveals whether she’ll still be on ‘Sister Wives’ after Utah move

It’s been a turbulent time for the family at the heart of TLC’s “Sister Wives,” but there’s good news for fans of the long-running reality TV series.

While Kody Brown and Christine Brown may no longer be together, Christine Brown is making one thing clear: She left him, but she’s not leaving the show.

Christine Brown, who announced on “Sister Wives” that she was moving to Salt Lake City in September following her split with Kody Brown last year, took to TikTok Dec. 28 and shared the news with her fans and followers in a video.

“I am definitely not leaving 'Sister Wives,'" she said with a smile. “This is in fact the set in my home. I’m so excited!”

Christine Brown then gave viewers a peek at the basement in her new home in Utah. Her new set is complete with special lighting, a stylish backdrop and a place for a producer to sit alongside her.

"It’s super awesome (and) it’s like my favorite room in the house," she said of the area presumably set up for filming the show's solo confessional moments.

Christine's update comes after she recently shared her "bittersweet" feelings about filming her final scenes at the family's compound in Flagstaff, Arizona.

The season 17 promo photo from "Sister Wives." TLC

But that was just the end of her Flagstaff chapter on the show.

“I’m still doing 'Sister Wives,'" she reassured in her new TikTok clip. "No worries everybody.”

Season 17 of "Sister Wives" has chronicled Christine Brown and Kody Brown's breakup after more than 25 years together. The pair share six children: Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Paedon, 24, Gwendlyn, 21, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12.