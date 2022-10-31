Christine Brown sells the bed she shared with ex-husband Kody in 'Sister Wives'

Out with the old, in with the new!

Christine Brown gets rid of the bedroom set that she once shared with her ex-husband Kody Brown in the latest episode of "Sister Wives."

In the episode, the mother of six reveals that she just sold her bed in preparation for her move to Utah.

"I just didn't want to take it with me," she explains in a private video log. "I just want to start all over with a bedroom set."

In a confessional, 50-year-old looks back on the last night she spent in her bed.

"I took up all of the room in the bed and I just laid there for a while. And I just reflected and let myself remember good times in this bed and hard times in this bed and giving birth to my babies in this bed," she says. "It was bittersweet. It was harder than I thought it would be last night."

In his own confessional, Kody reveals that he was “hurt” when Christine told him she intended to sell their bedroom set.

“Yeah, it broke my heart,” he admits, adding that it was just “one more thing” that made the divorce feel more real.

The 53-year-old goes on to explain that he feels like his wife is processing their divorce a lot quicker than he is.

"I feel so pathetic because I'm the divorce denier and she’s just clearing the slate, man, she is out of here. There’s an emotion that I’m sensing from her of this, 'Wahoo, I’m out of here.' And it's made me a little crazy," he says.

Meanwhile, Christine elaborates on what inspired her to sell the bedroom set.

“I don’t wanna carry anything that could bring up painful memories with Kody in my next house because him being in my space when we lived in my bedroom together, it was toxic. I’m not taking toxic with me,” she reveals in her confessional.

The scene then shifts to Christine's private video log and she signs off with an optimistic tone.

"It’s absolutely weird but I’m ready. I’m done. See ya! Crazy day," she says.

In recent episodes of the hit TLC reality series, Kody and Christine have clashed over how to tell their youngest daughter about their divorce and how to handle custody arrangements after Christine moves to Utah.

The couple, who share six children, announced their split in November 2021 after more than 25 years of marriage. Kody is still part of a plural marriage with three other wives: Janelle, Meri and Robyn.