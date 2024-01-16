The sweet words 'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown’s children said to her on her wedding day

Christine Brown’s children shared a series of endearing messages with their mother on her wedding day.

The reality star’s big day is chronicled in a two-part “Sister Wives” special. The second episode, out Jan. 14, puts Christine’s strong relationship with her children on full display.

Throughout the episode, the bride's kids shower her with love and emphasize just how happy they are that she’s marrying David Woolley.

One sweet moment occurs when Christine's son, Paedon Brown, walks her down the aisle.

"He's a good man. He's a really good man," Paedon says to his mom.

Christine Brown and David Woolley. Dani Sork Photo/TLC

Beaming with pride, Christine thanks her son as they continue to approach David.

During the ceremony, Christine's youngest daughter, Truely Brown, approaches the altar and hands the couple their wedding rings.

"You deserve the best, mother," she says then gives her and David a hug.

In a confessional interview, Christine explains why her daughter's public display of affection for her new stepfather meant so much to her.

"(She's hugged) him before but right there in front of everybody, she showed that she accepted him and loved him," she says.

At the reception, Mykelti Brown congratulates her mother for finding her better half.

"Mom, I'm so happy for you. I think David's incredible and his family's really cool," she says as she embraces Christine.

Janelle Brown's son, Hunter Brown, approaches the newlyweds at the reception and tells Christine she "couldn't get anyone better" and shakes David's hand.

"You're the man," he says. "I won't call you dad! Joke! I love you guys."

When Christine's oldest daughter, Aspyn Thompson, gives a speech at the reception, she applauds David for truly embracing her mother.

"As we know, Mom gets younger with age and with you, she acts like a child so that's awesome," she says. "But really, what I really love is how you totally let mom be herself, David. And you love her for it."

While looking back on the beautiful day, Christine Brown describes it as a "dream come true."

"I had no idea we would be surrounded by so much love. I'm overwhelmed with happiness," she says.

"I feel like I've known you my whole life the way we just connect," David replies.

Christine had previously been in a plural marriage to Kody Brown, which ended in November 2021 after over 25 years. Kody's four marriages were the center of the show "Sister Wives" on TLC. Over the two years, Kody's marriages to Janelle and Meri Brown dissolved, leaving him with one wife, Robyn Brown