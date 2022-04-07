Christina Hall headed to ‘the country’ with new husband in HGTV show

The good news just keeps coming for Christina Hall.

The "Christina on the Coast" star, formerly known as Christina Haack, has landed a new HGTV series just days after revealing she tied the knot with new husband Josh Hall.

The six-episode series, which has the working title "Christina in the Country," will follow Christina Hall as she expands her design business across the country while also making a second home on her Tennessee farm, HGTV said in a press release on Thursday.

"Now, Christina, who always lived an active, outdoor lifestyle in Southern California, will create even more life-long memories with her three children and husband Josh Hall in Tennessee," said the release.

"I am so excited and grateful 'Christina in the Country' has officially been picked up,” Christina Hall said in a statement. “I love that I get the best of both worlds — the coast and the country. It’s an incredible opportunity to get to work in Tennessee, our home away from home.”

Christina Hall also posted an Instagram photo of herself with her new husband on Thursday to tell fans about the show.

"Excited to share what we’ve been working on behind the scenes. 'Christina In The Country' has officially been picked up by @hgtv for 6 episodes. Now I have the best of both worlds…the coast and the country!" she gushed in her caption.

"Our team has some incredible projects in the works out in Tennessee! It feels good to do what I love with who I love. Josh and I have the most creative / supportive production partners and can’t wait to create some fun content. Slated to air in late 2022. Life’s good," she added.

The new series marks Christina Hall's second solo show on HGTV since her 2013 debut on the network with then-husband Tarek El Moussa in the home renovation series "Flip or Flop." The former couple, who share a son and daughter, continued co-hosting the wildly popular series despite splitting in 2016. "Flip or Flop" wrapped last month after 10 seasons.

Earlier this week, Christina Hall, who was also previously married to British television presenter Ant Anstead, with whom she shares a son, hinted that she had wed Josh Hall after a year of dating when she changed her surname to his on her Instagram account. A rep for the HGTV star confirmed the pair's nuptials to TODAY.

Christina Hall announced the couple’s engagement in September 2021 in an Instagram post that included a gallery of pics of the pair together at the beach.