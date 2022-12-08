No matter how rough the waters, “Below Deck” mariner Captain Lee Rosbach always manages to sail wherever he wants to go.

And during a recent episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” the superyacht sailor revealed he’s certain that one of his biggest fans — “Dead to Me” star Christina Applegate — can chart her own course to safe harbor, too.

Applegate, who just weeks ago stated that her on-screen career could be over in the wake of her multiple sclerosis diagnosis, got that message from the captain after she told host Kelly Clarkson about her passion for the Bravo series.

“I’m like an uber weirdo fan,” she said.

That’s when Clarkson rolled a special clip Rosbach had recorded for Applegate.

"I just want to say thank you for being such a big fan," he told her. "And I want to encourage you to stay strong and remember that a good sailor never learned a damn thing in calm seas. So I know you’re going to navigate these waters just fine."

And if the 51-year-old entertainer ever wants to test the on-screen waters on "Below Deck," Rosbach is ready and waiting.

"If you want to set sail again, you just let me know," he told her, adding, "We have a deck chair with your name written all over it. And if you’d like to DM me sometime and just chat, I’m here. Take care, kiddo."

Applegate found the message touching.

"Aw! I love my Lee," she said. "Oh, my God. I have tears in my eyes. I’m not kidding. I literally have tears in my eyes. I love him so much."

She even called him her "angel."

The tender moment comes after Applegate, who recently wrapped up her work on the Netflix hit "Dead to Me," told Variety, “I’m pretty convinced that this was it, you know?”

The star wasn’t making a retirement announcement with that statement. She was simply giving her best guess about her on-screen future after being diagnosed with the progressive central nervous system disease in 2021.