It hasn’t even been three months since the series finale of “This Is Us,” but star Chrissy Metz is already up for bringing the Pearson family back.

Metz, who played Kate for all six seasons on the hit NBC drama, said she would love to revisit her character in a spinoff or a reunion, if show creator Dan Fogelman and executive producers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger were involved.

“It would be a no-brainer for me,” she told Us Weekly earlier this week. “I do think that we could have a reunion situation in maybe 10 years, because that would be really cool to see where every Pearson is.”

Kate and Toby couldn't make it work as a couple, but Chrissy Metz is all about exploring their characters further. Ron Batzdorff / NBC

While noting how the show captured an older Kate and Toby with their son Jack as an adult at the end of the series’ run, Metz said there are no limits to what they could do going forward.

“I think it would be really cool, and possibilities are really endless because so many of the stories could have ripple effects throughout other families and other people, so I’m up for it,” she said. “I think it would be really fun.”

While Kate and Toby divorced on the show, Metz did wonder if Fogelman had designs on the couple getting back together, even if it didn’t necessarily make sense.

“In one of the last scenes of the finale, I said to Dan, ‘Are you laying some groundwork or is there something I should know? What is going on? Are they getting back (together)?’” Metz said. “And he’s like, ‘No, Chrissy.’ I’m like, ‘Alright.’”

“I understand why they wouldn’t. And I also thought it was really beautifully poignant that when you love somebody truly, you’ll never stop loving them, and that they’re gonna be co-parenting and wonderful people and friends together.”

While the drama has come to an end, Metz says the cast remains close.

“We definitely have a group chat and we are genuinely friends,” she said. “I don’t think you can do that kind of work and not — well, at least with that group of people. They’re special human angel beings.”

“This Is Us” picked up one Emmy Award nomination (which surprised many people, especially those who felt Mandy Moore deserved to be nominated. While Moore was gracious in expressing her disappointment, Metz has been a little more vocal.

“So, listen, when there are people who are so innately, incredibly gifted and talented who write a show — Dan Fogelman — and who act and star in a show — Mandy Moore — that don’t get recognized for their beautiful work and the way that they have changed people’s lives and hearts and minds, and for the connective tissue between other human beings, and they don’t get recognized for it...” she said on her Instagram story after nominations were announced before gasping to show her disapproval.

“I understand it’s not everything, honey, but it’s something,” she concluded.

Could Chris Sullivan and Chrissy Metz reprise their roles as Toby and Kate? Ron Batzdorff / NBC

Metz has not changed her stance since then, either.

“When you see someone like Dan Fogelman create a show that literally has changed people’s lives and their hearts , to not be recognized for it is sort of frustrating and I was frustrated for Mandy not being recognized when the work that she did is so unreal,” she told Us Weekly.