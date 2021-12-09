Chrissy Metz teases what’s to come in ‘very emotional’ final ‘This Is Us’ season

The upcoming sixth and final season of “This Is Us” will not relent when it comes to tugging on viewers’ heartstrings.

Star Chrissy Metz says the final season will pick up from the season five finale, in which we learned in a flash-forward that Kate and Toby don’t stay together.

“This season is going to be incredible,” Metz said on Thursday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

“I don’t know if anybody has seen the finale of season five. Some people haven’t and if you haven’t, close your ears. Spoiler alert. We will get to see how Toby and Kate sort of unravel.”

Metz had previously said she was crushed when she learned that Kate and Toby would split.

“And what I think is really important in life, even outside of acting, is that if you love somebody, you want them to be happy,” she told Entertainment Weekly after the season five finale in May.

Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) can't make their relationship work. Ron Batzdorff / NBC

"If you love them, let them go. It’s one of those things where they both helped each other come into who they’re supposed to be for that next chapter. It didn’t mean that they were supposed to be together."

Kate and Toby's fate isn't the only plotline that will be resolved in the final season. Metz also told Clarkson that Rebecca’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis will continue to play a pivotal part in the show, noting that it’s bound to move fans.

“And then, of course, we’re following Rebecca’s storyline and her Alzheimer’s,” she said. “It’s going to be very emotional and very wonderful and beautiful.”

Rebecca's Alzheimer's has been a dilemma for the Pearson clan. Ron Batzdorff / NBC

“This Is Us” has wowed fans since its 2016 premiere, winning four Emmys and doing its part to keep the tissue business afloat, thanks to its penchant for making viewers cry with touching storylines.

Metz is not immune to feeling all the feelings as the drama winds down.

“It’s emotional,” she said. “You spend six years of your life with people who’ve changed your life and stories that have changed other people’s lives, so, yeah, I’m emotional.”

“This Is Us” returns for one final go-round Jan. 4, so have your tissues ready.

