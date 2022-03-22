Chrissy Metz reveals whether she’s open to a ‘This Is Us’ spinoff

Ahead of the series finale of “This Is Us” in May, Chrissy Metz is revealing if fans will see the Pearsons reunite in a possible spinoff show.

The singer and actor appeared on SiriusXM’s “Bevelations” on Monday and mentioned that there will be 18 total episodes during the sixth and final season.

When host Bevy Smith asked about a potential spinoff and more episodes, Metz joked, “I mean, can you tell somebody something?”

Metz then added, “I feel like many people want it, but I don’t know if it’s humanly possible. But you know, I think we’re all going to go and do our own things.”

The “This Is Us” star shared that she would love to collaborate with her castmates in the future in some capacity.

“That would just be a dream,” she said. “But yeah, a spinoff would be cute.”

Smith wondered what future projects Metz would like to work on after the drama airs its last episode on May 24.

Just like Kate Pearson, Metz also has a love for singing. She told Smith that she wants to finish her album and go on her tour that was scheduled before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“I’d love to produce and star in something, maybe a TV show,” she said.

Coming off of playing Kate for over six years, Metz shared that her ideal next role would be “very different” than her current on-screen persona.

Metz pictured a character who is “maybe a little acerbic, maybe a little more sassy and sure of herself than Kate Pearson ever was, (and) maybe (has) a little attitude.”

She explained that fans of the series sometimes think that she is exactly like Kate.

"I’m like, 'Oh, no, very, very different,'" she said. “So just something different, but also something with a message. I really think that’s important too.”

She would also like to bring her passion for singing to the Broadway stage.

When she was younger, Metz dreamed of starring in “Hairspray,” but now she has a couple of other musicals on her list.

“I’d love to have done ‘Waitress.’ I think that that was a great show and right up my alley,” she said. “‘Sister Act’ would be so cute.”

For now, “This Is Us” viewers will get to watch Metz play Kate for 10 more episodes.

The next episode, titled “The Hill,” airs Tuesday night and focuses on Kate’s chapter of the final installment of the Big Three trilogy.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly last week, co-star Justin Hartley teased that Kate’s episode will show her struggling to make her marriage with Toby (Chris Sullivan) work after multiple arguments.

Metz spoke with TODAY in January and said that Toby and Kate’s relationship and their impending split is a lesson about “compare and despair.”

She also predicted at the time that filming her final scenes with her cast members would be bittersweet.

“Sometimes I find myself getting emotional just looking at one of the actors like, ‘Oh, wow, this might be the last time,’” she said. “It’s very emotional.”