Just months after hinting that her family might be returning to reality TV, Savannah Chrisley is sharing some news with her fans.

The 26-year-old revealed that several members of her family will be starring in a new untitled reality series with Scout Productions, the production company behind the Queer Eye reboot, in an exclusive interview with People.

Savannah Chrisley explained why the family opted to do another reality series after “Chrisley Knows Best” and “Growing Up Chrisley” were cancelled in 2022, saying “the time was right to share our story.”

“We couldn’t have found better partners in Scout Productions. Their ability to balance popular culture and empathy through authentic storytelling is unrivaled and I know they’re going to find the right home for this next chapter of our lives,” she said. “We’re so happy to be back.”

Scout Productions Chief Creative Officer Rob Eric also shared the following statement and described the partnership with the Chrisley family as “beyond thrilling.”

“They’re ready to bring their signature heart and quirk back to the fans and we look forward to telling their story,” he said.

What will the new Chrisley-centric show be about?

A press release from Scout Productions describes the series as a “continuation of (the Chrisley family’s) story.” The series will show the Chrisleys as “they truly are — just as dynamically entertaining and naturally hilarious as ever, but not shying away from authentic drama and grit that makes them just as relatable as ever.”

Which members of the Chrisley family will star in the new show?

Todd and Julie Chrisley are currently serving their combined 19-year prison sentences over federal charges of fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy to defraud the United States, and are likely not to appear in the new show.

Instead, it will focus on Todd and Julie Chrisley's family: Children Savannah Chrisley, Chase Chrisley and Grayson Chrisley, and granddaughter Chloe Chrisley. Nanny Faye Chrisley, Todd Chrisley's mother, will also be in the show.

No word on whether Todd Chrisley's kids from a previous marriage, Lindsie and Kyle Chrisley, will also appear, but they are not named in the press release. Chloe Chrisley is Kyle Chrisley's daughter.

TODAY.com has reached out to the Chrisley family for additional comment.

The reality show was previously teased

In a February 2023 episode of her podcast, Savannah Chrisley revealed that her family was considering doing another reality show while Todd and Julie Chrisley are in prison.

“We’re talking to a few production companies about doing another show,” she said during a conversation with her grandmother Faye Chrisley and her niece Chloe Chrisley.

Savannah Chrisley added that she was in talks with "tons of production companies that have reached out." At the time, she said she'd like to cover more tough topics in a future reality show since "Chrisley Knows Best" was always more comedic.

“We’re going to touch on where we’re at today, Mom and Dad being gone, how we’re coping with it, how we get through it. Also too, having two kids and all of us stepping in to make sure that they have what they need emotionally, psychologically, physically, all the things, I feel like there’s a level of humor to it as well,” she said.

Savannah Chrisley will have her hands full while planning out the next reality series. She's currently taking care of her niece and brother Grayson Chrisley while her parents serve their respective prison sentences. She was also recently named as a participant of Season Two of “Special Forces,” a reality series that’s filmed in New Zealand.