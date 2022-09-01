Chrishell Stause seemingly calls out ‘Selling Sunset’ co-star: ‘I hate fake’

Uh-oh. Season Six of "Selling Sunset" looks like it's going to be more dramatic than the last couple of seasons.

On Wednesday, Chrishell Stause went on Instagram to talk about a problem that she seemingly has with another castmate.

chrishell.stause via Instagram

"The thirst for camera time on season 6 is REAL," she wrote on her Instagram stories while "Thirsty" by Mariah Carey played in the background. "Wow. That was insanity. But also SO transparent. Get your 15mins girl but leave my business out of it 🤡."

In another story, Stause, 41, wrote, "Screenshots have been archived for this very moment. Of COURSE you have a huge issue with me now-not before-when you have a camera crew around you 🙄🙄🙄 I hate fake 💩 If you want camera time-JUST SAY THAT. I would have helped you get the right angle 🤷🏻‍♀️."

chrishell.stause via Instagram

She added, "But don't try to come for people I love or my business when you were added and I was there to hype you up excited for you. You guys are smart. I think you will see who is in need of attention & willing to throw anyone under the bus to get that 15mins . "

Although Stause didn't reveal who she was talking about, she has been known to be on the outs with fellow cast member Christine Quinn, who will not be returning for Season Six, and Quinn's friend Chelsea Lazkani, who joined the show in Season Five.

However, Season Six will welcome some fresh new faces to the cast like model Bri Tiesi, who shares her son, Legendary, with Nick Cannon, and original Oppenheim Group member Nicole Young.

The women in the Season Five cast of "Selling Sunset." Netflix

“As far as drama goes, I fully realize that’s a large and unavoidable aspect of the show, but I have pretty thick skin," Young told Us Weekly about how she plans to deal with drama in the show.

"I’m not easily offended and I have no qualms about voicing my opinion, so I’m not too worried," she continued. "I’m really excited for fans to see all aspects of my life, both personally and professionally. It’s going to be a fun, wild ride and I’m here for all of it!!!”