Chrishell Stause is here for the “Selling Sunset” support no matter where viewers stand.

On Saturday, April 23, Stause shared an Instagram post celebrating the success of the fifth season of the Netflix hit, which debuted the day before. In the caption, she penned a message about the response to the show, as well as the doors that it has opened up for her over the years.

Emma Hernan and Chrishell Stause in episode two of "Selling Sunset" season five. Netflix

“#SellingSunset is the #1 show in SO many countries right now-insanity,” she began the caption. “The response is always a mixed bag of love & hate but honestly you make the show a huge success by watching & discussing what side you land on and for that I love you either way!”

Stause shared that the reunion episode would air on the streaming platform on May 6, joking, “Please say a prayer for us.”

“I honestly do appreciate the opportunities & success being on the show allows SO much,” she added on a more heartfelt note. “So that will forever outweigh the chaos that ensues. I have embraced showing you guys the good and the bad, but I will always be a work in progress. And very happy we have entertained you and endlessly grateful for the support.”

Stause concluded her message, writing candidly, “It wasn’t easy to watch at times but I guess if it was you wouldn’t be so invested in our crazy lives. So thank you.”

Season five of “Selling Sunset” was jam packed with plenty of entertainment, drama, and, of course, gorgeous houses. The season also followed the rise and fall of the relationship between Stause and Jason Oppenheim’s relationship.

The couple began dating last summer with their relationship budding before their trip to Greece. However, after less than a year of dating, the couple split last December due to differing thoughts on starting a family.

This conflict is depicted throughout the season as the couple was asked by friends and family about their plans for the future, including marriage and children. Stause, 40, was open about her desire to be a mother but said she felt “the pressure” of “running out of time” to have children of her own.

Oppenheim, 45, was worried about the logistics of having a child and how he would be able to balance the Oppenheim Group and a baby. At one point during the season, he said, “I wake up in the morning like, ‘What would my morning look like with a baby? Who would I hire? Where would we live? How would we travel? How would I be able to manage my offices, agents, and transactions?"

During an episode, the couple begin the process of fertilizing eggs for in vitro fertilization. Stause ended up giving Oppenheim an ultimatum after she learned the results from an egg extraction, telling him, “If you decide that you don’t want to be a father, I don’t think I can go forward with you.”

Following their split, Stause had a moment where she contemplated leaving Oppenheim Group, questioning if she could work with her ex moving forward. However, in an interview in February with Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live,” she said she still continues to work at the brokerage and says she doesn’t find the co-working situation after the breakup “awkward.”