Once a Pearson, always a Pearson.

Over the weekend, former “This Is Us” star Chris Sullivan (who wasn’t technically a Pearson on the hit NBC show) posted a video of him and former co-star Susan Kelechi Watson reuniting on a merry-go-round while Sullivan was out with his son, Bear, 2.

“You never know who you’ll run into on the caroUSel,” Sullivan, who is expecting his second child with wife Rachel, captioned the post, capitalizing the u and s for the “Us” in “This Is Us.”

He also used the hashtags #thisisus, #friends, #internationalfriendshipday (which was July 30) and #reunion.

Watson, second from left in front, and Sullivan, seated on the right, were among the beloved stars during "This Is Us'" stellar six-season run. NBC

“You know, when you’re on a carousel in Brooklyn with your son, you never know who you’re going to run into,” he said before panning the camera to show Watson sitting on a horse while dancing. The duo then smiled and busted a few more moves.

“The music is hot,” said Watson, who also shared the post on her Instagram page.

“I miss you guys, @sullivangrams and @susankelechiwatson !!!” commented fellow former "This Is Us" star Mandy Moore, who is pregnant with her second child.

The “This Is Us” cast was known to be tight, even when not causing audiences to cry with the emotionally draining storylines. In fact, several of Sullivan’s co-stars on the drama, including Watson, wished him a happy birthday when he turned 42 last month.

“Hey it’s @sullivangrams birthday (#katoby 4evaaaa)!!,” she wrote, alluding to the Kate and Toby relationship on the show, while sharing pictures of them, along with Moore, Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia.