IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

From measuring cubes to drink dispensers, 35 clever kitchen gadgets for easy meals

Chris Sullivan and his son had a delightful surprise reunion with a ‘This Is Us’ co-star

Sullivan and his former on-screen sister-in-law ran into each other on a merry-go-round.

‘This Is Us’ cast shares how the series changed their lives and lives of viewers

08:16
/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

Once a Pearson, always a Pearson.

Over the weekend, former “This Is Us” star Chris Sullivan (who wasn’t technically a Pearson on the hit NBC show) posted a video of him and former co-star Susan Kelechi Watson reuniting on a merry-go-round while Sullivan was out with his son, Bear, 2.

“You never know who you’ll run into on the caroUSel,” Sullivan, who is expecting his second child with wife Rachel, captioned the post, capitalizing the u and s for the “Us” in “This Is Us.”

He also used the hashtags #thisisus, #friends, #internationalfriendshipday (which was July 30) and #reunion.

This Is Us - Season 6
Watson, second from left in front, and Sullivan, seated on the right, were among the beloved stars during "This Is Us'" stellar six-season run.NBC

“You know, when you’re on a carousel in Brooklyn with your son, you never know who you’re going to run into,” he said before panning the camera to show Watson sitting on a horse while dancing. The duo then smiled and busted a few more moves.

“The music is hot,” said Watson, who also shared the post on her Instagram page.

“I miss you guys, @sullivangrams and @susankelechiwatson !!!” commented fellow former "This Is Us" star Mandy Moore, who is pregnant with her second child.

The “This Is Us” cast was known to be tight, even when not causing audiences to cry with the emotionally draining storylines. In fact, several of Sullivan’s co-stars on the drama, including Watson, wished him a happy birthday when he turned 42 last month.

“Hey it’s @sullivangrams birthday (#katoby 4evaaaa)!!,” she wrote, alluding to the Kate and Toby relationship on the show, while sharing pictures of them, along with Moore, Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia.

Drew Weisholtz

Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.