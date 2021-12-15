Chris Noth explains why *that* scene between Big and Carrie played out the way it did

Chris Noth is pretty happy with the way his last scene on "And Just Like That..." played out, even if he was initially against the idea of killing off Mr. Big.

In a new interview with Vogue, the actor admitted that he wasn't thrilled with the idea when "Sex and the City" creator Michael Patrick King first approached him with the shocking plot twist.

"I think the important thing for Michael and me, when we were in discussions about it — because at first I balked at even the idea of coming back and dying — it just was like, “Well, just let it be, you know?” he said.

Eventually the pair agreed on the best way to approach the scene.

"We both called it the Bonnie and Clyde moment, which is that moment when Bonnie and Clyde are about to be eviscerated by bullets. They have that look with each other, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway. They both know that it’s the end. We knew that we had to have that, that I just shouldn’t die alone in the bathroom," the 67-year-old explained.

Noth was adamant that his character's last moment be silent, without any "corny dialogue" and just a look that expresses more than words ever could.

Fans of the show were pretty devastated by the loss of Mr. Big. Some of the show's fans, including Jonah Hill, asked why Carrie didn’t call 911 when she found her husband collapsed in the shower.

“It was very important for both of us to find a way to have that last moment together, not that she walks in and finds me dead in the bathroom. That was essential for me to come back to. And the rest is just chemistry with SJ (Sarah Jessica Parker). We’ve known each other a long time,” Noth explained.

The co-stars first met while filming the “Sex and the City” pilot and Noth said they instantly bonded while talking about composer Stephen Sondheim.

“I’m not a musical theater actor — I mean, in my dreams, I’d love to be. I’ve listened to Sweeney Todd a million times, and she’s a very astute student of musical theater, so when I started singing Sweeney Todd songs, she joined right in. And that was the beginning, as they say in Casablanca, of a beautiful friendship,” he said.

Since the reboot premiered last week, Noth has been quite busy, even sneaking in some time to film a Peloton ad that featured his character and his character's Peloton instructor.

Still, Noth told Vogue that Big's death scene might not be the last time fans get to see him in the reboot.

"I think there may be something. I can’t tell you what, but...there may be a little ... there may be a haunting that happens. I don’t know. I don’t want to get in trouble," he said.

