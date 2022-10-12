In just over a year, Christopher Meloni has gone from questioning the meaning of "zaddy" to fully embracing the label.

Meloni said in an interview with People he's just trying to enjoy the ride of his "second act to a certain degree."

"It’s great. Are you kidding me? I’m 61-years-old and a zaddy. The lucky streak continues," he said.

Meloni has captured the internet's heart-eyes since returning to the role of Detective Elliot Stabler on the "Law & Order" spinoff "Law & Order: Organized Crime" last year. (The nude Peloton ad and numerous magazine covers displaying his ripped abs also probably had something to do with it.)

"It’s a gas. It’s fun. I don’t know, has anyone else been crowned Zaddy? Once it’s bestowed upon you, you have to just ride that horse as long as you can," Meloni jokingly told People.

For the record, Merriam-Webster defines a "zaddy" as someone who "seems to have that certain je ne sais quoi combining looks, confidence, and charm." The dictionary also notes "there is no indication that zaddy must refer exclusively to a parent."

Meloni also shared how his wife of 27 years, Sherman Williams, and their two children, Sophia, 21, and Dante, 18, have reacted to his new title.

"My wife, she’s lovely, she gets it. Meaning she’s like, 'Eh, whatever,'" he said. "My kids, on the other hand, invariably once a month, it’s 'Really? Really?' Their friends will send them a meme that’s come out or whatever."

"But I think secretly in their hearts, they get it," he continued. "It’s cool, because we all have a good goof with it. My children’s friends bust my chops, but it’s all fun. It’s an honor."

Christopher Meloni at the "Law & Order Crossover Premiere Press Day" on Sept. 19, 2022. NBC / Scott Gries/NBC via Getty Images

For a Men's Health cover story last year, Meloni needed clarification on the meaning of "zaddy." "Daddy plus? Daddy platinum?" he asked. "I just thought it was a cutie thing."

"It’s reserved for an older gentleman," he says later. "How much am I allowed to taste of this fruit? How much am I allowed to enjoy this?"

Seems like he's still taking it all in.