There has been a dramatic split on the set of "Law & Order: Organized Crime" that has left the crew groaning over star Chris Meloni's "big ego."

The crew members had some tongue-in-cheek fun on Thursday in an entertaining Instagram video with the limber star, who showed that it's no stretch for him to play police Detective Elliot Stabler on the show.

Meloni, 61, displayed the latest fruit of his famously grueling workout regimen by doing a full split in long pants and sunglasses as a group of workers looked on.

A voice off-camera tells Meloni they're ready for him on the set.

"I still have 100 pushups to do," Meloni replies.

The crew then tries to contain their smirks as they collectively groan, drop their gear and walk away in a mock gesture.

"Big ego!" one jokes.

"Super ego!" another says.

Chris Meloni is liable to just start busting out splits and pushups on the set of "Law & Order: Organized Crime" in between portraying cop Elliot Stabler. Eric Liebowitz / NBC

"It’s not just criminals that are busted on #OC," Meloni wrote on Instagram along with the hashtags #oversizedOC #ego #splits #catsmeow #bensonlikesit #clappingpushups #gymonset.

The post could've been a nod to another one from earlier in the day. The actor had previously shared a grab of a magazine article with a headline about his "oversized ego."

"TONIGHT! Super Ego and @denisleary @daniellemonetruitt @ainsleyseiger

Organize Crime on #L&OOC," Meloni wrote along with the hashtag #thetruthcameout.

All kidding aside, Meloni was focused on being in peak health in his 60s when he returned to the "Law & Order" universe as Stabler for the launch of "Organized Crime" last year.

"I wanted to give that sense (that) he came back almost like chiseled in granite,” Meloni told the Apple Fitness+ “Time to Walk” podcast in January. “I wanted him to be the most physically fit, focused, physical presence that they’d ever seen. I was actually on a weight training, physical fitness program with my trainer for over a year to prepare for the role. That paid dividends.”