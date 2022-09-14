Chris Meloni carries Mariska Hargitay on his back in Emmys pic that is making fans swoon

Whether it’s the streets of New York or Los Angeles, Chris Meloni has Mariska Hargitay’s back!

The former “Law & Order: SVU” co-stars treated their fans to a reunion at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, glamorously posing on the red carpet for photos and teasing fans with an almost-kiss on stage while presenting.

Meloni kept the Emmys moments going two days later when he shared a photo from after the show, which included him giving Hargitay a piggyback ride after she was a “high heel casualty.”

“How it started. How it ended,” the actor tweeted alongside two black-and-white photos of the two. He also added the hashtags #Eleganceissurprisinglylight #partnerscarryingpartners #highheelcasualty.

Hargitay had also shared a shout-out to her glam team on Instagram, as well as posted a photo of her and Meloni departing the event.

"Night night," she captioned her Instagram post.

The night was extra special as they attended the awards ceremony together 12 years after their last appearance. In 2010, the actors presented the award for outstanding writing for a drama series, with Hargitay nominated for best leading actress in a drama series.

Making their comeback, the "Law & Order: SVU" star wore a black Christian Siriano gown, while the "Law & Order: Organized Crime" lead opted for a navy tuxedo.

Later in the telecast, the actors were part of a pre-taped presenting skit where they chased a thief carrying an Emmy. They then appeared on stage, catching the perpetrator and handed him over to authorities.

After making a joke about how she has two Emmys, Meloni said, “Well, Mariska, we did it.”

“Again,” they both said in unison, before leaning in for an almost kiss and quickly turning away to present the nominees for lead actor in a comedy series.

Mariska Hargitay, left, and Christopher Meloni pretend to kiss at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Mark Terrill / AP

The moment was one that fans have been wanting for the actor's characters, Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler.

The dynamic duo will be seen on the small screen again when “Law & Order,” “SVU” and “Organized Crime” share a three-way crossover on Sept. 21.