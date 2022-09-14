IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Allure Best of Beauty 2022: See this year’s award-winning products

Chris Meloni carries Mariska Hargitay on his back in Emmys pic that is making fans swoon

Meloni will always have Hargitay’s back — and this photo proves it.
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni.
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni speak on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy. (Photo by Chris Haston/NBC via Getty Images)Chris Haston / NBC via Getty Images
By Liz Calvario

Whether it’s the streets of New York or Los Angeles, Chris Meloni has Mariska Hargitay’s back!

The former “Law & Order: SVU” co-stars treated their fans to a reunion at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, glamorously posing on the red carpet for photos and teasing fans with an almost-kiss on stage while presenting.

Meloni kept the Emmys moments going two days later when he shared a photo from after the show, which included him giving Hargitay a piggyback ride after she was a “high heel casualty.”

 “How it started. How it ended,” the actor tweeted alongside two black-and-white photos of the two. He also added the hashtags #Eleganceissurprisinglylight #partnerscarryingpartners #highheelcasualty. 

Hargitay had also shared a shout-out to her glam team on Instagram, as well as posted a photo of her and Meloni departing the event.

"Night night," she captioned her Instagram post.

The night was extra special as they attended the awards ceremony together 12 years after their last appearance. In 2010, the actors presented the award for outstanding writing for a drama series, with Hargitay nominated for best leading actress in a drama series.

Making their comeback, the "Law & Order: SVU" star wore a black Christian Siriano gown, while the "Law & Order: Organized Crime" lead opted for a navy tuxedo.

Later in the telecast, the actors were part of a pre-taped presenting skit where they chased a thief carrying an Emmy. They then appeared on stage, catching the perpetrator and handed him over to authorities.

After making a joke about how she has two Emmys, Meloni said, “Well, Mariska, we did it.”

“Again,” they both said in unison, before leaning in for an almost kiss and quickly turning away to present the nominees for lead actor in a comedy series.

Mariska Hargitay, left, and Christopher Meloni
Mariska Hargitay, left, and Christopher Meloni pretend to kiss at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.Mark Terrill / AP

The moment was one that fans have been wanting for the actor's characters, Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler.

The dynamic duo will be seen on the small screen again when “Law & Order,” “SVU” and “Organized Crime” share a three-way crossover on Sept. 21.

Liz Calvario

Liz Calvario is a Los Angeles-based reporter and editor for TODAY.com who covers entertainment, pop culture and trending news. She enjoys rocking a stylish outfit, a good cup of coffee, traveling and the soulful sounds of the Backstreet Boys.