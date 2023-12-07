Chloe Fineman does celebrity impressions for the holidays, including Drew Barrymore making a pie

Chloe Fineman had Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager laughing at her impersonations when she dropped by TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Dec. 7.

The "Saturday Night Live" master mimicker morphed into Drew Barrymore and a handful of other A-list celebs during a special round of holiday-themed Hollywood impressions.

During the hilarious segment, Hoda and Jenna challenged Fineman to an improv game that randomly paired up celebrity names with holiday activities.

Fineman whipped out her popular Barrymore impression when she was tasked with impersonating the "50 First Dates" star baking a pie.

"I love pie!" Fineman-as-Barrymore gushed, excitedly throwing her hands in the air.

She also impersonated Meryl Streep writing a Christmas note to Santa Claus, and Nicole Kidman talking about a Hallmark Christmas movie in an over-the-top Australian accent.

"Oh, Hallmark, so gorgeous," said Fineman, as Hoda and Jenna laughed.

"You know, we come to this place for magic, for stories of a girl who grows up on a Christmas farm and then meets the love of her life," she added, channeling Kidman's familiar AMC Theatre ad, as the hosts continued giggling.

Fineman wrapped up the challenge by transforming into "White Lotus" star Jennifer Coolidge spotting Santa inside her home, and pretending to be Miley Cyrus drinking eggnog for the first time.

Watch Fineman's fun impressions in the video above.