Chip and Joanna Gaines hilariously struggle during renovation in ‘The Castle’ trailer

The first trailer for Chip and Joanna Gaines' new show, "Fixer Upper: The Castle," is finally here!

The series, which will premiere on Oct. 14, on discovery+, HBO Max and Magnolia Network, shows the challenges that Chip, 47, and Joanna, 44, faced when they bought a castle built over 100 years ago in Waco, Texas, and restored it back to its original beauty.

"This castle is one of the most impressive properties in the entire Waco, Central Texas, area, and I've wanted it for two decades now," Chip said in the trailer. "The plan for the castle is to bring this beautiful property back to its original state."

Host Chip and Joanna Gaines check out the renovation updates on The Castle, as seen on Fixer Upper: The Castle, Season 1. Corey O'Connell / Magnolia Network

After expressing their initial excitement over the property, known as Cottonland Castle, the Gaines then revealed what they're going to be dealing with throughout the renovation.

"This is a way bigger renovation than we anticipated," Joanna said.

Joanna noted that she plans to keep all of the original paneling in the building, but wanted to fix some of the more important damages that caught her eye.

Host Chip and Joanna Gaines check out the renovation updates on The Castle, as seen on Fixer Upper: The Castle, Season 1. Corey O'Connell / Magnolia Network

"We've got to fix this plasterwork," she said as the camera panned over to a crumbled piece of the ceiling.

In another scene, Joanna revealed that they ran into another problem when they encountered a water leak, and separately, had to find "the same exact stone from 100 years ago" to fix the exterior of the castle.

With so many problems, Chip said that it felt like they were barely making any progress.

Hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines, as seen on Fixer Upper: The Castle. Dustin Cohen / Magnolia Network

“I would say this is more like zero steps forward, 12 steps back," he joked.

"That's what it feels like," Joanna agreed.

However, Joanna noted that one of the biggest hurdles they faced was trying to get the castle to look like it was built in its original time period.

Hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines pick out floor stains and fit imported furnace, as seen on Fixer Upper: The Castle. QXPK 100 Matt Hawthorne / Magnolia Network

At the end of the clip, Chip and Joanna showed off some of the progress they made, including a new bathroom with a clawfoot tub, a space with freshly painted walls and another with new floors.

"Things are starting to take shape. Wow," Chip said. "When we bought this place, it was a figment of our imagination. But now, this house is coming together."