‘Vibe attracts tribe’: ‘Chicago Fire’ star Daniel Kyri is thriving in his ‘unapologetic era’

Ritter has certainly impacted Kyri beyond representation, Kyri says. He is now a self-deputized fire authority.

"I am a person now when I've been invited into someone's home, I'm looking for the fire extinguisher and checking the batteries in the smoke detector just to be like, 'OK, everything's good here,'" he describes. "It's up to code."

And for anyone questioning the authenticity of the fires on the hit NBC drama, Kyri says the crew quite literally brings the heat.

"We have a burn stage designed to facilitate controlled burns. ... The fire that you're seeing when you watch the show is real," he says. "The heat is also very real. ... You'll see us sweating on camera and you're like, 'It's so realistic.' Nah, that's because it's hot."

“Chicago Fire” fans now even have the chance to see some of Ritter’s bunker gear on display at a special Paley Center exhibit in New York through July 9.

Mouch (center right) makes sure that nothing happens to Darren Ritter in the show. NBC

In the show, Mouch (Christian Stolte) consistently shows up for Ritter and pours into him when self-doubt makes him question himself as a firefighter. Ritter even leaves at one point, but he does rejoin the fire station later on. Kyri says he has a Mouch in his real life.

"My Mouch is me, and it’s also my community," he says. "I think I’ve earned the right to say that."

Those champions in his life emerged out of a dearth of support from his biological family.

"As a queer man, I have had and gone through a lot of tumult in my own interpersonal relationships, especially where it concerns my family of origin," he explains. "For a long while, as I was becoming the man that I am today, I was on my own."

He was estranged from his family for about five years and had to ride for himself, he says.

"Then, along the way, I began to attract people who I affectionately call my tribe because vibe attracts tribe," he says. "I began to attract folks around me who shared a lot of (my) same principles. It became a thing of like I lead the way for teaching people how to be there for me and how to love me. And then I gave it right back to them."

Kyri applied the same approach to his biological family.

"We had a reckoning where they communicated that they missed me, and they wanted me back in their lives," he recalls. "And I said, 'That's so wonderful to hear. But, if I come back, I am going to be who I am, and then it's up to you to acclimate. I have to accept you, not the other way around.'"

He says his family agreed to his terms.

"They responded the only way they could: It was either that or I wouldn't be in their lives," he says. "That stance for me was me being in my power, but also being — more importantly — in a place of self-love."

These days, Kyri is being his most authentic self yet.

"I am more and more in my unapologetic era currently," he says. "I am celebrating my own personal growth within my identity. I feel really settled into myself in a way that just feels hard-earned."

"Now, it's time to just appreciate and celebrate the parts of me that make me who I am."