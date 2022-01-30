Cheslie Kryst, 'Extra' correspondent and former Miss USA, dies at 30

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst has died. She was 30 years old.

Her family confirmed the news in a statement to TODAY, reading in part, “In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie.”

“Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength,” the statement continued. “She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined. Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on 'Extra.' But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague — we know her impact will live on.”

Cheslie Kryst arrives at the 2019 NHL Awards. Bruce Bennett / Getty Images

The family asked for privacy at this time as they process their loss.

Extra released a separate statement to share its condolences with Kryst's family and friends, reading, "Our hearts are broken. Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show, she was a beloved part of our 'Extra' family and touched the entire staff."

According to police, a 30-year-old female was found unconscious and unresponsive on the ground outside the address 350 West 42nd Street in Manhattan. EMS was called and she was pronounced dead at the scene. The death is indicative of a jump from an elevated position.

Police later identified the body as Kryst, who lived at the address.

An investigation is ongoing, however police told TODAY the cause of death is "believed to be a suicide."

Prior to competing in Miss USA, after graduating from Wake Forest University School of Law, she became an attorney and began practicing law at the firm Poyner Spruill LLP, where she served as their first Diversity Advisor, according to the firm's website.

Kryst in 2021. Dia Dipasupil / WireImage

After earning the title in 2019, Kryst went on to represent the United States at the Miss Universe competition, earning a spot in the top 10. Shortly after her win, she became the New York correspondent for "Extra."

In addition to her pageant work, Kryst ran a fashion blog called White Collar Glam, which provided fashion inspiration for women in the workforce.

On Sunday, Kryst shared an Instagram post with the caption, "May this day bring you rest and peace."

In the past, Kryst has spoken out in support of mental health, even sharing her tips on how she manages her own on World Mental Health Day in 2019 on the Miss USA Facebook page.

“I do a lot to make sure that I maintain my mental health and the most important thing I did was talk to a counselor," she said. "She’s really easy to talk to, she gives me great strategies especially if I’m sad or happy or have a busy month ahead of me so I definitely recommend that."

"When I’m not talking to my counselor, I take time at the end of every single day to just decompress. I unplug, I shut my phone off, I don’t answer messages. I just sit and watch my favorite movie.”

"Cheslie Kryst was inspirational," one person tweeted in her memory. "She had a light that many needed and found inspiration from in such a dark world we’re living in. My heart breaks for her family hearing this news. Please let people know you love them & they aren’t alone. Now more than ever. Rest high, Queen."