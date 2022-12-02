Cher on her relationship with her new boyfriend: ‘On paper it’s kind of ridiculous’

Cher acknowledges that her relationship with her boyfriend, Alexander "AE" Edwards, "on paper" is "kind of ridiculous."

But as she explained on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on Dec. 2, none of that matters because he makes her laugh — and that's the most important thing.

"On paper it’s kind of ridiculous but in real life we get along great," the 76-year-old singer told Clarkson. "He's fabulous, and I don't give men qualities that they don't deserve. But he's very kind, he's very smart. He's very talented and he's really funny so, and I think he's quite handsome."

That's a great package for the rapper and music businessman, who is 36. As Cher noted on social media in November, "He Came after me, Till we met in the middle. He’s Consistent one, I’m The Skittish one. We love each other…. LADIES NEVER GIVE UP."

Clarkson immediately homed in on the notion that Edwards is quite funny, saying she likes someone to make her laugh, too.

Cher and Alexander "AE" Edwards in November in Los Angeles joce zerojack/Bauer-Griffin / GC Images

For Cher, though, it's younger men all the way: Older men are apparently turned off by her personality.

"If I hadn’t met younger men in my life I would've never had a date," she added. "Older men just didn’t like me all that much. ... Younger men don’t care if you’re, you know, funny or outrageous and want to do stupid things and you have a strong personality. I’m not giving up my personality for anybody."

Hear, hear! We're just happy Cher found someone!