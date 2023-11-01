‘Friends’ fans honor late Matthew Perry by dressing as Chandler for Halloween

“Friends” fans are paying tribute to the late Matthew Perry with gestures like leaving flowers outside the New York building used as the show’s opening facade, and remembering his impact as an advocate for the sobriety journey.

Days after the news of his death, people are also making last-minute costume homages to Perry — full of baggy sweatpants, monochromatic sweaters, vests and ... bunnies.

Ria Swaynie, 29, who uses they/them pronouns, was devastated by the news. Swaynie first watched "Friends" during the COVID-19 pandemic. Living alone, the "Friends" cast became the friends they were lacking. "It felt like I wasn't alone," they tell TODAY.com.

Chandler was the character they related to most, in terms of outlook and wardrobe. “I’m definitely the type to make a joke when something bad was happening. He was good about making dark times a little better,” they say.

On the left, Ria Swaynie wears a Chandler Bing costume. On the right, Perry poses for an NBC photo as Chandler. Left: Ria Swaynie / Right: NBC

Further, Swaynie says Perry’s journey with addiction and sobriety mirrored one she saw in a loved one. That made Perry’s death harder.

Given their connection to the character and actor, the idea for a Chandler Halloween costume seemed obvious. "I hoped it wouldn't be seen as offensive. This is in memory of him," they say. "I felt like celebrating him is the best thing to do right now."

Swaynie has taken Halloween pop culture-inspired Halloween costumes seriously before. Years earlier, they shaved their head completely to be Uncle Fester.

This costume required much less work — just a trip to the closet. The difference here, they say, is that the costume is healing. "My way of grieving is to celebrate his life," Swaynie says.

Like Swaynie, Lexi Gerken of Tennessee has cried multiple times since Perry's death. Unlike Swaynie, this year marks the first time the 21-year-old has dressed up as a pop culture character. "No character has impacted me this much," she says.

The day after she heard of Perry’s death, she decided to make a costume, which was easy enough: "I only had to buy sweatpants," she says. Her costume was taken from the scene the friends play football; Chandler wore a gray sweater and bluebaseball hat.

Dressing up as Chandler has been "cathartic" for her, and a way to "remind people of Matthew Perry and his great role." She says she hopes the costume also reminds people of what Perry shared about his struggles.

While many "Friends" fans are donning slacks and sweaters in their quest be Chandler, some costumes pay homage to Chandler's own famous Halloween costume — specifically, his reluctant transformation into a pink bunny.

Melissa of Alberta, Canada, says her 11-year-old daughter — who loves "Friends" so much she painted her bedroom door purple — started crying immediately after hearing the news. Her daughter had a brain surgery on her frontal lobe to mitigate seizures, which makes processing big emotions, like grief, more difficult. Melissa was "shocked" by the depth of her response: "She usually can't deal with those emotions (because of) her surgery."

Melissa H.'s daughter decided to go as Chandler Bing in a pink bunny costume for Halloween. Left: Melissa H. / Right: NBC

At 4 p.m. Monday, the day before Halloween, she decided she wanted to be Chandler's bunny for Halloween — a change from her normal stance of never dressing up for the holiday. That afternoon, they drove to four stores before finding a costume that fit.

"She met up with her friends. They're like, 'Oh, you're a bunny.' She's like, 'No, I'm Chandler," she says.

Though her young friends aren't fans of the show, off they went trick-or-treating together.

"I feel like it's her way of processing through the emotional and depths, understanding that she's honoring him by being the bunny for Halloween," she says.