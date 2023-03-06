Chance the Rapper shares a hot fact about famous red chairs on ‘The Voice’

As one of the two new coaches on this season of "The Voice," Chance the Rapper is looking to be Season 23's winning coach — and is willing to spill the tea in the process.

One of his biggest revelations so far? The famed giant red chairs on the show are climate-controlled.

"I'm the leak, I'm the one that dropped the info," Chance said March 6 on TODAY. "The famous red spinning chairs on the show, a lot of people don't know this, there is a heating setting underneath it to get yourself warm, and a cool setting too."

"Stop!" TODAY co-anchor Savannah Guthrie shouted in disbelief.

"So now you know, America: We have heated seats on ‘The Voice,'" Chance said while laughing.

Chance also opened up about what he hopes to bring to the show as a new coach.

"My main goal in being on the show is trying to help the other artists bring themselves out in their performances," Chance said. "I want to give people the opportunity to show their identity to tell their story through song and stuff."

"It’s not so much about turning them into an artist, but just giving them the platform to be themselves, sing the songs that they grew up listening to — really just present themselves fully and America will love them," he added. "All the people on my team are great artists and great people."

TODAY and "The Voice" host Carson Daly then responded to Chance's seat setting reveal, saying he knew who was behind the setting.

"I think that's because of Blake Shelton," Carson said. "He's so old now, he needs temperature control."

Shelton is the longest-running coach on "The Voice" and is the only coach who has competed in every season since the show's debut in 2011. The country music star announced in October 2022 he would be stepping away from the show after Season 23.

"This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me," Shelton said in a statement at the time. "It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at ‘The Voice’ from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best."

Shelton is one of the show's veteran coaches, along with Kelly Clarkson, who joined during Season 14. Chance and One Direction star Niall Horan are making their coaching debuts, and Chance isn't the only one who's trying to shake things up.

Horan dropped his Irish accent in a trailer for the show's upcoming season, and served up his best impression of Shelton's country accent.

"I’m Blake Shelton," Horan said in a perfect Southern twang. "This is my last season on 'The Voice,' and I would be honored if you’d be on the last ever Team Blake."

Horan's impression sent Chance, Clarkson and Shelton into tears, all before the show even premiered.