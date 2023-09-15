The second season of “Celebrity Jeopardy!” is upon us.

A new stable of stars will do their best to show off their body of knowledge in the hopes of winning the $1 million grand prize that will go to the charity of the champion’s choice.

“Celebrity Jeopardy!” will be hosted by Ken Jennings, who replaces Mayim Bialik after she presided over the show's inaugural season. The second season will kick off with “The Morning Show” star Mark Duplass going up against Emily Hampshire, best known for her work on “Schitt’s Creek,” and Utkarsh Ambudkar of “Ghosts.”

That trio just scratches the surface, though. “Law & Order: Organized Crime” star Christopher Meloni, “Abbott Elementary” star Lisa Ann Walter and “Sherri” host Sherri Shepherd will also compete, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The outlet reports veteran actor Steven Weber will also do his best to show off how much he knows, as will Oscar winner Mira Sorvino, “Veep” star Timothy Simons, “The Wonder Years” star Dule Hill and media personality Katie Nolan.

Ken Jennings will host the new season of “Celebrity Jeopardy!" Eric McCandless / ABC

There will be 27 celebrities competing in total, with more names announced at a later date, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Earlier this year, actor Ike Barinholtz won the first season of “Celebrity Jeopardy!,” beating Patton Oswalt and Wil Wheaton in the championship.

The second season of “Celebrity Jeopardy!” premieres Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET.