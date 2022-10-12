'Celebrity IOU' is returning. Here's the next batch of celebrity guests

On "Celebrity IOU," A-listers grab the sledgehammer and unleash their inner decorators — for a cause. Pairing up with Drew and Jonathan Scott, a.k.a. the Property Brothers, celebrities surprise their loved ones with home makeovers.

The second half of Season 3 of the HGTV show returns on Monday, Nov. 19 at 9 p.m. with a new batch of celebs. The season originally kicked off in April.

Previous episodes of "Celebrity IOU" included guests like Snoop Dog, Kevin Hart, Halle Berry and Kris Jenner. Jenner gave her best friend Lisa a new backyard; Berry gave her 5th grade teacher a home renovation.

“Jonathan and I started this series with a simple idea — that nobody gets anywhere in life alone,” Drew Scott said in a statement ahead of the next season of the show, which began in 2020. “We’re grateful that so many household names have trusted us to be part of these personal acts of kindness and help give back to the people they value most.”

Read on for the line-up of celebrity guests for the second half of Season Three.

The second half of Season 3 kicks off with model Cindy Crawford, who plans to give her best friend and personal trainer, Sarah, a renovation on her family's first home.

Together with Drew and Scott Crawford gives her friend of over 15 years a new kitchen, living area and guest bathroom.

The upcoming "Celebrity IOU" batch will spotlight a total of eight celebrities. Here's the whole list.

Cindy Crawford

Drew Barrymore

Terry Crews

Cheryl Hines

Kate Hudson

Leslie Jordan

Idina Menzel

Wilmer Valderrama

Celebrities previously on Season Three included Anthony Anderson, Lisa Kudrow, Halle Berry, Snoop Dogg, Howie Mandel, John C. Reilly, Ali Wong and Tiffany Haddish.

Here's how to watch the new 'Celebrity IOU' episodes

All eight new episodes will air on HGTV and be available to stream on Discovery+ on Mondays beginning Nov. 14.