Catherine Zeta-Jones proves her daughter is just like Wednesday Addams: 'My little rain cloud'

Carys Zeta Douglas, the 19-year-old daughter of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, has Wednesday Addams energy — and her mom couldn't be more proud.

Zeta-Jones stars as Morticia Addams, the matriarch of Netflix's "Wednesday," a dark and virally popular riff on “The Addams Family.” Jenna Ortega plays an edgy and nonchalant Wednesday Addams in the Tim Burton-directed teen show. Proudly morbid, Wednesday isn't one to wear color ... or crack a smile.

Zeta-Jones posted a throwback video of her daughter showing off Wednesday's exact vibe.

In the video posted to Instagram Dec. 22, young Carys stands on the bleachers during a school performance. As her classmates sing a song (in a minor key, mind you), Carys looks into the distance. Her expression, to use poetic license, looks like she wishes she could siphon the voices out of them and be done with the clearly irritating recital. In a word, it's a mood.

Zeta-Jones channeled her inner Morticia for the caption. "I have had a Wednesday Addams in my life for 19 years and 9 months," she said. "Morticia and I love you my little rain cloud."

Some of Zeta-Jones' nearly 5 million followers commented that Carys "should be the Wednesday."

"That death stare at the end. Such a typical teen expression. You've been preparing for this Morticia role for a long time lol," someone commented.

"I mean we all have a little Wednesday in us," another person wrote.

Another said it was "fate" for Zeta-Jones to be a mother to someone like Wednesday.

Wednesday's father, Gomez Addams (Luiz Guzmán in the show), is known for giving her dark but affectionate nicknames. A viral TikTok with more than 9 million views lists the best names he's given her, including "my little death trap," "my little viper," and "my little storm cloud," which Zeta-Jones seemed to riff on in the post.

The nicknames are catching on for Zeta-Jones, per her caption — and others might follow suit.

"I love all the nicknames he has for her," someone commented.

"Will be referring to my son as little tormenta," another person said.

"I'm having a daughter n January... I might use these nicknames for my girl," someone said.