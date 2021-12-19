And just like that, the Fendi baguette has returned.

Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago, the costume designers for “And Just Like That…,” promised Easter eggs in the sequel series and they certainly delivered! In the most recent episode, which premiered on HBO Max on Thursday, December 16, eagle-eyed fans were able to spot a blast from the past in the form of one iconic accessory that was pulled from the archive.

Writer and podcast host Evan Ross Katz immediately spotted the Easter egg, sharing a side-by-side on Instagram that depicted the return of Carrie’s iconic purple sequin Fendi baguette.

“It’s all in the details!” the caption of the post read. “Twenty-one years after Carrie was mugged on Jersey Street in Soho (‘Give me your bag.’ ‘What?’ Your bag.’ ‘It’s a baguette.’), her iconic purple sequined Fendi Autumn/Winter 1999-2000 baguette re-emerged in the latest episode of AND JUST LIKE THAT, signifying Carrie’s return home.”

Parker herself was amazed that eagle-eyed viewers caught the Easter egg, commenting on the post, “Man you are good!!! X”

The newest episode of “And Just Like That…” saw not only the return of the Fendi baguette, but also Natasha Naginsky (Bridget Moynahan), Mr. Big’s ex-wife.

Carrie originally donned this sparkly bag during the 17th episode of season three of “Sex and the City.” In the episode, aptly titled “What Goes Around Comes Around,” Carrie believes that her “cosmic balance” is askew because of a series of unfortunate events, according to HBO.

In the 2003 episode, Natasha chips her tooth while chasing Carrie out of her shared apartment with Big after she catches the two having an affair. Unfortunately for Carrie, karma kicked in from there. After the incident with Natasha and Big, Carrie gets mugged and has her Fendi baguette and Manolo Blahnik heels stolen.

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw in the episode "What Goes Around Comes Around," which aired in October 2000. HBO

Two decades later, the two women were able to get some closure after Carrie learned that Big left his ex-wife a sum of $1 million in his will following his death in the first episode. After failing to get in contact with Natasha (and getting blocked by her on Instagram in the process), Carrie is able to track her down but is denied the opportunity to talk to her at her office. Later in the episode, the two run into each other at a coffee shop by accident. Their awkward encounter starts off hostile, but ultimately they are both able to get the closure they need to move on.

Shortly after that, the Fendi baguette returns. Fans get a brief glimpse of the shimmering purple bag in all of its glory as Carrie steps out of her car in front of her apartment building before deciding to make the trek to her old apartment on the Upper East Side.

This isn’t the first time since the original episode aired that Parker toted around the sequin bag, though. In 2019, the actor made an appearance in a Fendi campaign centered on the baguette as it made its return into the mainstream.

At the vey end of the commercial, Parker embraces her inner Carrie as she walks down the streets of New York with the purple bag slung over her shoulder.

“Ma’am, I need that bag!” an admirer said, to which Parker replied à la Carrie, “Oh, this isn’t a bag. It’s a baguette.”

Fendi is currently selling a re-release of the original version of the page from the Autumn/Winter 1999-2000 Collection, which retails for a whopping $4,300.

