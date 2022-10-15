Caroline Manzo ‘completely open’ to talking to Teresa Giudice if she admits she lied

Caroline Manzo could make a big return to "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," but under a couple conditions.

In a panel at BravoCon 2022 on Saturday, Oct. 15, the 61-year-old told fans that she is "completely open" to re-joining the show on the grounds that her former co-star Teresa Giudice admits that she lied about what she said about her.

In May, Manzo spoke on her son Albie Manzo's podcast "Dear Albie," detailing how Giudice claimed that she reported the 50-year-old to the IRS, which ended up sending Giudice and her ex-husband to prison for fraud after a federal case.

“I am tired of certain things. I am tired of her opening her very uneducated mouth and using me as a weapon to say that I was the one that spearheaded her IRS claim and stuff like that,” she said. “We are not those people.

Manzo said she would get "great pleasure" to verbally "just knock the s--- out of" Giudice and put her in her place.

Aside from talking through differences with Giudice, Manzo added that the money would have to be right for her to come back to the show.

During a game later at the conference on Saturday, "RHONJ" cast members Jackie Goldschneider, Evan Goldschneider, Melissa Gorga, Joey Gorga, Margaret Josephs and Joe Benigno all said they "agree" Manzo should return.