Carole Radziwill says it would be an 'epic fail' if she returned to Bravo for new 'RHONY' series

For fans of Carole Radziwill, don’t expect to see the former “Real Housewives of New York” star returning to Bravo any time soon.

On the heels of the news that “RHONY” would receive a “rebooting and recasting” including a second installment starring former cast members of the show, Radziwill shared publicly that she would not be participating in the second wave of the series.

During an appearance on the podcast “Andy’s Girls,” Radziwill said that she would not be interested in returning to the franchise after ending her tenure on the original show after six seasons in 2018. Though it was revealed in the episode that Radziwill was voted a fan favorite among ex-stars of the show, she said that wouldn’t sway her decision in returning.

“Taking the fans’ desire for me to come back and putting that aside because I love them and I’ve always had great interactions and great feelings with the fans of the show,” she explained, “If I went back I would sort of consider that to be an epic fail on my part. I would not go back. I could not have one more conversation about anything with any of them.”

The 58-year-old journalist revealed earlier in the interview that the show began to take a toll on her mental health, explaining, “The fans of the show are amazing and I love them. My beef was always with Bravo and production.”

“Would I ever come back? I would not, but I appreciate the fans’ loyalty,” she said. “Life is a marathon and you know how I feel about loyalty.”

Radziwill isn’t the only former cast member who has spoken about the new series, either. Bethenny Frankel, who appeared in eight seasons of the original series, revealed on a recent episode of her podcast, Just B that she was asked to be on the new series.

"So a couple weeks ago I got a text from, you know, the powers that be in the Bravosphere saying, ‘Is there a chance? Is there a chance? Just asking, is there a chance?’ Meaning would I come back," she said, though she admitted that she "didn't understand" what the new series would be.

She added, "I know from a bunch of producers and people in the industry that they're casting the show of new people and that they clearly don't know who the show of old people will be because I was asked to be on it."

When addressing whether she would actually return to the franchise, the entrepreneur said, “When asked, I say, ‘There’s a number, but I don’t think you can afford it.’ “

Last month, Andy Cohen, who has been a longtime executive producer of “The Real Housewives” franchise, opened up to Variety about the team’s plans for the future of the “RHONY” series, explaining, “You know that we’re at a crossroads for ‘RHONY.’”

“We’ve spent a lot of time figuring out where to go,” he added. “And the plan that we’ve come up with, I think, is a real gift to the fans.”

In addition to recasting the original series with a “multicultural group of friends who really best reflect the most exciting city in the country,” they’re also looking to create a second installment that will feature solely ex-cast members of the first wave of the series.

Nobody has been cast for either series yet, though working titles for the reboot series include “RHONY: Throwback” or “RHONY: Legacy."