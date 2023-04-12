Carol Burnett is not joking around when she says she’s delighted to be related to another comedy titan.

The six-time Emmy Award winner recently learned during an appearance on an episode of “Finding Your Roots” that she’s a distant cousin of “Barry” star Bill Hader, who’s won three Emmys of his own.

“We are distantly related,” she confirmed April 11 when she appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

“It’s just great,” she added of her family ties to the former “Saturday Night Live” star.

Kimmel asked Burnett if there is something in their DNA that makes them among the best sketch performers in history.

“I have no idea, but I’m very thrilled that we are related,” she said.

Burnett said she and Hader haven’t sat down to chat about their roots, but apparently he has connected with some other relatives.

Carol Burnett and Bill Hader are distant cousins but they may very well be the first cousins of comedy. YouTube / Getty Images

“He had a family reunion, he said, of the Burnett family not too long ago,” she said, while Kimmel noted she was not in attendance.

Interestingly, Hader once said he “had a huge crush on Carol Burnett” when speaking for a DVD release of lost episodes of “The Carol Burnett Show” in 2015.

America has certainly had a thing for Burnett, too, and she will be honored with her own special, “Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love,” airing April 23 on NBC.