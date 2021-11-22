Cardi B invited JoJo Siwa to her house to meet her daughter for Christmas

Cardi B has her eyes on a very special Christmas present for her daughter.

During Sunday night’s American Music Awards, the rapper, who hosted the show, invited JoJo Siwa to come to her house to meet her daughter, Kulture, 3.

“Let me tell y’all this story,” she said. “So my husband, he was trying to get JoJo Siwa for my daughter’s birthday party but she is booked and busy.

“So JoJo Siwa, could you please come see my daughter at Christmas? I know you cost a lot of money. Let me tell you something. Y’all rappers don’t got nothing on JoJo Siwa.”

Siwa was certainly moved by the invitation because she responded when she presented the award for favorite pop duo or group, explaining she'll do her best to honor the "Bodak Yellow" rapper's request.

“Cardi, I’m going to see what I can do and I’m going to try and make Christmas happen, I promise. Putting it in my phone right now,” she said before encouraging people to vote for her on the season finale of “Dancing with the Stars.”

“I cannot wait to meet Kulture. She is being raised by a superstar,” she said.

In addition to Kulture, Cardi B and husband Offset are parents to a baby they welcomed in September.

Cardi B wasn't the only parent hustling at the AMAs: Machine Gun Kelly took his 12-year-old daughter to the ceremony.