Cara Delevingne to play Selena Gomez’s love interest in ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Season Two of "Only Murders In The Building" is going to include a new relationship!

Showrunner and co-creator John Hoffman told Vanity Fair that Cara Delevingne, who had previously said she was joining the show, will play Selena Gomez's love interest.

The model and actor will play Alice, an art gallery owner, who helps Gomez's character, Mabel, explore a whole new side of herself.

Cara Delevingne, left, and Selena Gomez attend a 2015 party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in California. Rachel Murray / Getty Images

Gomez and Delevingne, both 29, are longtime friends and they used their close bond to help them play a couple on-screen.

“It was amazing to have the two of them know each other and feel comfortable,” Hoffman said on Thursday. “It’s a little sparky in all the right ways that makes you feel like, 'Oh, someone’s opening someone’s world.'”

Thanks to the fans' feedback following the show's first season, Hoffman felt comfortable exploring this new relationship in Mabel's life.

“That feeling of being embraced [in Season One] gave great buoyancy to ideas and trust that the audience would go with us,” he said. “It just made us more confident in our approach on Season Two.”

Delevingne told Elle in February how much she enjoyed playing Alice.

She described her character as a “sophisticated art world insider who becomes enmeshed in the mystery.”

The mystery, of course, being the murder of Arconia board president Bunny, played by Jayne Houdyshell. At the end of Season One, Bunny is found dead in Mabel's apartment and it looked like Mabel, kneeling over her and covered in blood, committed the murder herself.

Before any details are given about what happened, Mabel and her friends, Charles, played by Steve Martin, and Oliver, played by Martin Short, are ushered off by police, ending the season and leaving viewers with a major cliffhanger.

Selena Gomez as Mabel in Season Two of "Only Murders in the Building." Craig Blankenhorn / Hulu

Delevingne said it was "so fun" to work with Gomez on the hit show.

“Selena is a very special friend, and it’s been so fun to get to work with her for the first time. Well, actually, second time,” Delevingne said. “She actually hired me when I had just become a model, and she had designed a clothing line. We have known each other a long time."

"And, of course, working with Steve Martin and Martin Short is like a master class in comedy," she continued. "I feel so lucky to get the opportunity.”

Season Two of "Only Murders in the Building" will premiere on Hulu on June 28.

