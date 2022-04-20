Candace Cameron Bure has been a star staple on the Hallmark Channel ever since she first brought her Christmas spirit to the screen in 2008’s “Moonlight & Mistletoe,” but it looks like those festive days are over.

After 14 years of holiday flicks, family-friendly fare and even a murder-mystery franchise for Hallmark Movies and Mysteries, the 46-year-old is moving on.

Yes, the woman who starred in Hallmark’s “Let It Snow, “Christmas Under Wraps,” “A Christmas Detour,” “Journey Back to Christmas,” “A Shoe Addict’s Christmas,” “Christmas Town," “If I Only Had Christmas” and last year's "The Christmas Contest" (to name a few) is hitching her wholesome-content sled to another network.

“I’m very excited to develop heartwarming family and faith-filled programming and make the kind of stories my family and I love to watch,” Bure said in a statement about her new deal with GAC (Great American Channels). “I am constantly looking for ways that I can inspire people to live life with purpose. GAC fits my brand perfectly; we share a vision of creating compelling wholesome content for an audience who wants to watch programming for and with the whole family. Great, quality entertainment with a positive message is what my partnership with GAC is all about!”

That will involve making original shows and seasonal offerings for the GAC Family and GAC Living channels, instead of Hallmark.

A spokesperson for Hallmark’s owners, Crown Media, told TODAY, "Crown Media has enjoyed over 10 years of collaboration with Candace. We respect her decision and thank her for her many contributions."

Just last year, Bure spoke out about her work in Hallmark films and voiced the frustration she felt when people treated it as if what she did wasn’t really work at all.

“I get that all the time: ‘How hard is it to be in a Hallmark movie? Can I be in a Hallmark movie?’” she said in an interview for “The Paula Faris Podcast,”. “And I’m like, ‘Are you a professional actor? No? Then no, you cannot.’”

The deal with GAC reunites Bure with her one-time Hallmark boss Bill Abbott, who’s now the GAC Media’s president and CEO, and it also promises to place her future work alongside some of her recent and classic fan-favorite performances.

GAC Family currently airs both “Full House” and “Fuller House.”

