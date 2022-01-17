IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Candace Cameron Bure wears ‘Love like Jesus, hug like Bob Saget’ sweatshirt in new pic

The "Full House" star wears her heart on her sleeve, and the late Saget's name on her clothing.

Friends and family gather for Bob Saget's funeral

Jan. 17, 202202:34
By Randee Dawn

The days since "Full House" star and comedian Bob Saget died suddenly at age 65 last week have been rough on his family and friends. But at least one of his co-stars is remembering him fondly, and publicly, with a sweet sentiment on her clothing.

Bob Saget and Candace Cameron Bure at the Creative Emmy Awards in 2018, in Los Angeles, California.Getty Images

Candace Cameron Bure posted an Instagram image of herself with their fellow "Full House" star Dave Coulier, walking through an outdoor market and smiling while they chat. (We imagine they're reminiscing about him even as the picture is taken.)

Bure, 45, is wearing a custom-made sweatshirt that says: "Love like Jesus, hug like Bob Saget."

In the caption, Bure wrote, in part, "This has been one of the hardest weeks of my life and yet, incredibly beautiful because of family and close friends. Yesterday was a better day. We walked, we laughed, we reminisced."

She also tagged Saget's widow, Erin Rizzo, letting her know she had a sweatshirt made for her, too. Rizzo spoke out about her husband's death Saturday, writing on Instagram that she'd been married to "the most incredible man on Earth."

The "Full House" cast in 1987, including Saget (c.) and (from l.) Mary Kate Olsen, Jodie Sweetin, Cameron Bure, Dave Coulier and John Stamos.Getty Images

Bure starred on "Full House" with Saget and Coulier (among others) for the show's run, 1987-95.

In a joint statement last week, the cast wrote they were grieving “as a family.”

They also asked fans to “hug the people you love” in honor of Saget.

“No one gave better hugs than Bob,” it said.

Bure individually has shared several posts about the late comedian since his death as well. On Friday, the actor posted an Instagram of Saget hugging her at her wedding and called him her “sweet Bobby daddy.” Earlier last week, she shared a more recent picture of them together, writing, “This hurts like nothing I’ve ever felt before.”

Randee Dawn

