Candace Cameron Bure calls spending time with her “Full House” family “healing” after Bob Saget's death.

The actor reunited with Scott Weinger, who portrayed her love interest-turned-husband Steve Hale, and Andrea Barber, known as the quirky Kimmy Gibbler, to attend 90’s Con on Friday. In a road trip documented on Instagram live, Bure shared that being surrounded by her former co-stars helps them heal and grief after the late comedian's unexpected death.

“We were really excited to be with each other … We normally would work every day on 'Fuller House' and see each other every single day,” Bure expressed. “And we finished 'Fuller' right before the pandemic, so it’s been a couple years that we got to hang out. So no playlist because we wanted to talk and laugh.”

Reading fan comments on her screen, Bure told Weinger and Barber that people were sending their condolences and honoring Saget.

“We think about him all the time,” Weigner, who was driving, said. “We talk about him all the time.”

“This is very healing, this trip for us. Just to be together,” Barber chimed in from the back seat. Bure added, “That was kind of the reason, one of the big reasons, we all said yes to it... To be together because it helps the healing and the grief.”

Bure then showed off her sweatshirt, which was designed by John Mayer, J. Dean and illustrator Maggie Enterrios in honor of Saget. Barber was wearing the sweatshirt Bure designed for her late co-star, who died on Jan. 9 from head trauma.

“Bob would have loved everybody just going around and wearing sweatshirts with his name on it,” Weigner noted, as Bure explained that 100% of the proceeds from the sweatshirts go to the Scleroderma Research Foundation. Saget would raise money for the foundation in honor of his late sister, Gay Saget, who died from scleroderma.

During the 30-minute Instagram live, the trio joked about how Bure was just like her "Full House" character, D.J. Tanner.

"I have everything planned out. Everything. I made a 'Clipboard of Fun,'" Bure exclaimed.

They also quoted a handful of their characters' most memorable lines, with Weinger reciting lines from "Aladdin." The actor voiced the titular character in the 1992 animated Disney film.

The friends also noted that Dave Coulier would be meeting them at the convention, and that Jodie Sweetin wasn't able to attend because she was working in Canada.

Along the way, they answered fan questions, reminisced about their days together on set and more. They signed off by calling their Instagram live "a Full Car" and a "Steve, Kimmy and D.J. production."

Since Saget's death, the "Full House" stars have paid tribute to their dear friend in multiple ways. In February, Bure shared with TODAY's Hoda Kotb the final text she received from Saget.

“It was just two weeks before he passed. I’m actually going to grab my phone. I’m so scared that I’m going to pull up his text and then accidentally delete it one day,” Bure said tearing up. “It scares me so much because I don’t ever want to lose this.”

She explained that they had gotten into “a little tiff” weeks prior to his death, but resolved the issue via an emotional text conversation.

“We were going to have dinner. And we got into a little tiff. And his flight was delayed. We ended up not having dinner,” she recalled. “But in Bob fashion, the next day he wrote me, like, what would be pages long of a text. And he was apologizing, saying he was cranky and he was just so sorry.”

And most recently, Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo, got candid about how she's been grieving.

“(Two) whole months. I’ve experienced that now time means nothing and everything at the same time,” she wrote in her Instagram post. “You count the weeks, and the months, they’re strange and surreal milestones. How can it be 2 months without you?? But also it feels like yesterday you were here- and it still also feels like you never left? I like to say it’s all a very weird new universe. Learning how to navigate it is quite the journey.”