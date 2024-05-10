Camryn Manheim, who has played Lt. Kate Dixon on “Law & Order” since the show was revived in 2022, has announced she is leaving the NBC drama after the current season.

Manheim on May 10 shared an image on Instagram of a Variety article announcing her departure, and wrote, “I had the most incredible experience being a part of the Law & Order Universe, and more importantly the Wolfpack. I’m so thankful for the three wonderful seasons that I spent with this wildly talented cast of merry pranksters.”

Camryn Manheim played an integral role in helping to revive "Law & Order." Eric Liebowitz / NBC

After mentioning her co-stars by name, including Sam Waterston, who exited “Law & Order” in February, as well as acknowledging the various guest stars who’ve appeared on the show, she continued, “I loved showing up for work each and every day, loved keeping the boys in line at Precinct 27 and most importantly, loved spending time with the most hard working, professional and kindhearted crew. They are truly New York’s finest.

“Something wonderful awaits me around the corner, and I can’t wait to see what it is. Until then… Go Knicks!” she added, a nod to the New York NBA team’s ongoing playoff run.

Manheim was cast in “Law & Order” in late 2021, as the show was revived for a 21st season. She’d previously played a handful of other roles in guest appearances during Seasons One, Three and Four during the series’ initial run, which ended in 2010. Her final appearance will come in the May 16 Season 23 finale, according to Variety.

“I thank Camryn for her three wonderful seasons helping us relaunch ‘Law & Order,’” the franchise’s mastermind, Dick Wolf, said in a statement to Variety. “She is a class act, and I wish her nothing but the best for her next chapter.”

News of her departure comes one day after “Law & Order” aired its 500th episode.