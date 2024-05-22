Where to follow the cast of ‘Buying London’ on Instagram

Fans of “Selling Sunset,” “Selling the OC,” “Buying Beverly Hills” and beyond have yet another streaming property to obsess over on Netflix: “Buying London” drops today.

Offering a peek into London’s “super-prime” market, the series follows the real estate team at DDRE Global, revealing the private lives and personal dramas of some of the capital city’s most ambitious agents.

If that leaves you wanting more, follow the team even further on Instagram. Read on to get to know the cast and where you can find them online.

Daniel Daggers

Where to find Daniel Daggers on Instagram: @daniel_daggers

Daniel Daggers is the property expert and head honcho of DDRE Global. He calls himself “Mr. Super Prime.”

“I’ve sold over five billion pounds' worth of property to the rich and famous,” he says in a Netflix teaser he shared on his Insta.

Though Daggers is obviously serious about his work, he also has a sense of humor.

“Some people might describe me as the best agent that has ever lived. Some people … my mum,” he adds.

Lauren Christy

Where to find Lauren Christy on Instagram: @lifeoflaurenchristy

DDRE Global’s Instagram, @teamddre, describes Lauren Christy as “a dynamic powerhouse” with “captivating charisma and razor-sharp expertise.”

As her Instagram proves, she has a love for all things luxury.

Reme Nicole

Where to find Reme Nicole on Instagram: @remenicole

Reme Nicole is relatively new to real estate, but she’s already making a big impact on Team DDRE.

“A few years ago, I had no clue what I was going to do career-wise,” she explains in a teaser for the show. “Now I’m selling some of the most amazing homes in the whole of London.”

Just scroll through her Instagram to see more of her in her “signature color”: bright red.

Olivia Wayne

Where to find Olivia Wayne on Instagram: @oliviajwayne

Though Olivia Wayne isn’t an agent like most of the “BL” cast, she is an important figure at DDRE. She’s the company’s content creator, tasked with putting properties and people in the best light online.

“Daniel pulls me in when we have to shoot properties to film for social media,” she explains in a promo. “At DDRE, the agents are the stars.”

In the office, she often acts as a go-between for some of the big personalities. But back home, she’s all about the little personalities — her kids — who show up on her feed from time to time.

Oliver “Oli” Hamilton

Where to find Oli Hamilton on Instagram: @olihami

Tall, posh and easy on the eyes, Oli Hamilton is, according to DDRE, capable of captivating “London’s luxurious property market with his magnetic personality and charm.”

Rosi Walden

Where to find Rosi Walden on Instagram: @rosi.walden

Rosi Walden’s DDRE bio claims she’s ready “to shake up London’s real estate scene.”

As for how she’ll do that, she calls herself a modern agent with a different approach than some of her peers.

“I’ve got clients all over the world who are predominantly new money,” she says of her beyond-London pool.

Rasa Bagdonaviciute

Where to find Rasa Bagdonaviciute on Instagram: @rasa.bagd

Wealthy contacts with a passion for investing is one part of what makes Rasa Bagdonaviciute stand out from the crowd at DDRE. Her other secret is her attitude.

“I’m a hustler, and I’m here to make an impact,” she reveals in her “BL” promo.

Juliana Ardenius

Where to find Juliana Ardenius on Instagram: @julianaardenius

Juliana Ardenius doesn’t sell houses — at least not in the way an estate agent does. Instead, she lures in buyers with her interior design skills, making multimillion-pound properties even more appealing.

Expect to see her decorate the series with drama, too. In the “BL” trailer, Ardenius can be seen flirting with the “so handsome” Oli Hamilton — right in front of his wife, who calls her out on it.