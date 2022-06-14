Breaking beard: Bryan Cranston explains his ‘out-of-control’ facial hair

Bryan Cranston has a whole new look.

The "Your Honor" actor appeared Tuesday on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna with a bushy beard and revealed why it looked "out of control."

"I'm not shaving, is what's happening," Cranston said.

The "Breaking Bad" actor noted that he's been learning "all these things about men with huge beards" and that he realized that he could get the look of a cartoon villain if he twists the ends of his mustache in an upward position.

Cranston explained that his beard is for work purposes. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

When Hoda Kotb asked whether he likes how the beard feels on his face, Cranston joked that he wanted to make a pillow from his facial hair.

"It's a Chia Pet, sort of," Jenna Bush Hager said, with Cranston jokingly nodding his head in agreement.

But when the trio were done making fun of his appearance, Jenna pointed out that Cranston grew out his beard to play Michael Desiato in the second season of "Your Honor." He said he starts shooting the show in a "couple of weeks."

Cranston said Season Two of "Your Honor" will be about "redemption." Skip Bolen / Showtime

"The first season was about a man who loses his soul and sells his principles off for what he thought was the greater good," Cranston said. "The second season of 'Your Honor' is really about redemption. Where can someone go? Is there a place for that kind of sincerity and apologies within our society?"

Cranston appeared with his large beard earlier this week at the Tony Awards.

On Twitter, some people seemed to love his look.

Others were bewildered by his facial hair.

Cranston appeared on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna to discuss his new movie, "Jerry & Marge Go Large," debuting Friday on Paramount+.