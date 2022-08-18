Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland’s relationship, in their own words

Netflix’s “Selling the OC” is introducing “Selling Sunset” fans to a brand new group of brokers who work out of the Oppenheim Group’s Newport Beach office.

One of the show's 11 agents is Tyler Stanaland. The former pro surfer comes from a real estate family — his father, John Stanaland, owns a real estate brokerage in Calif. Stanaland happens to be married to actor Brittany Snow, known for her appearances in "Pitch Perfect," "John Tucker Must Die" and "Prom Night."

If the trailer for "Selling the OC" is any indication, Stanaland's marriage will be part of the plot.

In the trailer, Stanaland is shown running on the beach with his surfboard. At first, he seems to be just an observer of the endless drama. But halfway through the clip, he reveals an unnamed woman “genuinely tried to kiss” him. “Tension has been high,” Stanaland says later to another agent.

With "Selling the OC" around the corner, let’s take a look at their relationship throughout the years — and find out if the “John Tucker Must Die” star will ever make an appearance on the reality series.

Snow and Stanaland started dating in 2018

Snow and Stanaland’s relationship began after he slid into her DMs in 2018.

During an interview with People in 2020, Snow said that the two “had a bunch of friends in common," and that he reached out to her on Instagram "with a really lame pickup line."

The couple always had a connection, but it grew stronger after their first date.

“We got tacos after years of being infatuated with one another and forgot how to speak entirely,” she told the publication. “There was a certain amount of tequila consumed, and then we just started talking a lot. Then we fell in love and nothing’s really changed, we’re still eating tacos and margaritas together.”

They got engaged in 2019

According to People, Snow, 36, and Stanaland, 33, announced their engagement on Instagram in February 2019.

“A couple weeks ago, I said “YES” about a million times to the man of my wildest & most beautiful dreams,” the “Pitch Perfect” actor wrote beside a photo of her engagement ring, per ET. “I’m still pinching myself and thanking my lucky stars for the truest feeling I’ve ever felt.”

Stanaland posted the same photo with his own caption. "A few weeks ago, I asked @brittanysnow one of the most important questions I may ever ask. Forever? Luckily she said yes and we’ve spent the last little while celebrating the old fashioned way, together and with close friends and family.”

He described his future wife as “the most beautiful, intelligent, thoughtful, caring, incredible human, writing, "I couldn’t be more excited to do life with you. Here’s to forever and making our wildest dreams come true. Love you to the moon and back.”

They went on a joint Bachelor and Bachelorette party

Snow and Stanaland celebrated their Bachelor and Bachelorette parties together.

Speaking to told Us Weekly, Snow explained their decision. "I understand why people want to do different days because they want to let their hair down. But for me, I feel like I’d miss you. He’s my Prince Charming come to life, but he’s a surfer," she said.

They got married in March 2020

In March 2020, the husband and wife said “I do” in an outdoor wedding ceremony in Malibu, California, at a vineyard called Cielo Farms, the Knot reported.

Despite the rain, the pair told the publication that their special day was “imperfectly, perfect.”

Snow explained that they chose the intimate venue for their nuptials because it was close to where most of their friends and family lived. “It was the location of our dreams,” she said. “We wanted something that felt intimate, warm, beautiful and scenic.”

The actor also shared her highlight from the day. “My favorite moment was my dad walking me down the aisle and then giving me away to Tyler,” she recalled. “He started to cry as he gave me away because he was so proud and happy. We then all started to cry. I think he even took a little bow as he gave me away. It was a moment I’ll never forget.”

Stanaland said he enjoyed reading his personalized vows. “The most memorable thing was staring into her eyes and giving my vows,” he shared. “There were 100 people there watching but it felt like it was just us. We also took a moment to ourselves right after the ceremony to soak in the moment. We cried, hugged, laughed. And we had a margarita and some cocktail hour appetizers waiting for us.”

And shared photos from the wedding on social media

The newlyweds also celebrated their nuptials on social media. In her caption, Snow pointed out the timing of the wedding: It took place on March 19, right on the cusp of California's stay at home orders and the start of the COVID-19 pandemic's outbreak in North America.

“In early March, before we knew how much we’d miss hugs and live in our sweatpants, I got to marry my favorite person," Snow wrote on Instagram.

She continued, “I knew on that day, more than ever before, there was no one else I’d rather hold my hand while in the middle of a (life) hurricane. I love you @tylerstanaland. You’re my dream come true.”

In a follow-up post, she also uploaded pictures from their reception.

“All waves & forever,” she joked in the caption, referencing her husband’s love for surfing.

The real estate agent echoed the sentiment on his Instagram page alongside similar photos. “It was cold and rainy but absolute magic. Still in awe I get to call you my wife,” he said.

They have a dog named Billie Jean

According to the Knot, Billie Jean walked down the aisle during the wedding, taking the place of a flower girl. “She wore a flower collar that matched Brittany’s bouquet," the couple told the wedding publication.

Snow has spoken about why she keeps her relationship private

Snow and Stanaland don’t frequently upload photos with each other to Instagram. Speaking to Us Weekly in December 2021, the “Someone Great” explained why.

“I love being married,” she said at the time. “I don’t really like to talk about personal stuff because I find that it’s a little strange to talk about my husband when he’s not here in that way. But I do love being married (and) I love him and we had a really great time together in terms of quarantine ... It’s been really fun.”

Her last Instagram post with the “Selling the OC” star was a tribute for his birthday on July 19, 2021. The slideshow included photos and videos of their sweet and funny moments.

“How did I get so lucky,” she began. “I love you like crazy, you perfectly handsome, selfless, dorky, funny, nerd. You are an actual dream come true & you make me believe in all the good things. I LOVE YOU.”

Stanaland gushed about his wife on Instagram in February 2021.

He shared a black-and-white photo of the two cruising around in the desert. “From across the room or across the world, no one I’d rather do all of it with,” he wrote.

Will Snow appear on 'Selling the OC'?

Although Snow is mentioned in Season One of “Selling the OC,” viewers will not see her interact with the cast.

In a recent interview with ET, Stanaland spoke about his wife and confirmed, “You will not see her on the show.”

He added, “But she’s supportive. I have what makes the most sense in my career, and she has what makes the most sense in her career, and kind of whatever is best, we do, and we support, and I think that’s what makes our relationship successful.”

During a sit-down with TODAY in June, Stanaland previewed what viewers could expect from the show.

He said, “I think we all work hard and play hard. And what you see is really us which is nice. We’re very big personalities.”