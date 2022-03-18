‘Bridgerton’ stars reveal which parts of the sets are real — and which are fake

"Bridgerton" season two looks like it's going to be amazing, and its iconic sets serve as proof.

Nicola Coughlan and Claudia Jessie, who play Penelope and Eloise in the series, teased the new season when they gave fans a behind-the-scenes tour of some of the new and old sets that will be featured in season two.

First, they showed what Will's new gentleman's club looks like.

As fans recall, Will Mondrich, played by Martins Imhangbe, ended season one with a hefty sum of money after he threw a boxing match for Lord Featherington.

"It's based on a Las Vegas nightclub," Coughlan shared of the place.

"And there's real gold in here!" Jessie added.

The two ladies noted that the gold decorations on the wall were the real thing, and Coughlan joked the value probably amounts to 950 pounds, which is around $1,250.

Next, they took fans to Gunter's Tea Shop, which is always filled with delicious-looking desserts. However, Coughlan revealed that most of the treats inside are fake.

"They're generally styrofoam," she said while lifting one up.

As for Modiste, where Madame Delacroix works so diligently on her dress designs, Jessie explained that it's a recreation of the original set.

"Halfway through season one, we lost the shop and they rebuilt it," she said.

Nicola Coughlan and Claudia Jessie take fans on a behind-the-scenes tour of Will's gentleman's club in season two. Netflix

Coughlan also added that Madame Delacroix, played by Kathryn Drysdale, will take on a "huge" role next season.

"We can't say too much, but I think people will be shocked by Madame Delacroix in season two," Jessie explained.

Before leaving Modiste, Coughlan made sure to show fans her favorite item in the shop, which was a small Belleek vase.

"This is my mum's favorite type of pottery," she said. "It's called Belleek and it's got the little mark on the bottom."

"Is it Irish?" Jessie asked.

"It's Irish, yeah," Coughlan replied. "And she collects it. She absolutely loves it, so it was the best day of her life when I sent her pictures like, 'Guess what's on set?'"

Finally, the last stop on the tour: Lady Danbury's pink drawing room.

As the girls climbed the stairs in the mansion of Lady Danbury, played by Adjoa Andoh, they came across a realistic painting of the character hanging on the wall — revealing the artist of the piece has another role in the series.

"The woman who does these amazing paintings of all of us is also Lady Whistledown's hand," she shared about the mystery writer, whose hand is seen on-screen.

“So every time you see Lady Whistledown writing, it’s her hand, which is pretty cool," Jessie added, saying that the only exception was when it was Coughlan's hand after Penelope was revealed as Lady Whistledown at the end of season one.

When the duo got to the drawing room, they marveled at how "stunning" it looked.

Nicola Coughlan and Claudia Jessie show off the styrofoam cakes in Gunter's Tea Shop in "Bridgerton." Netflix

"Very pink," Coughlin said. "Definitely the most feminine house."

Jessie then asked Coughlin what "grown-up" Penelope's drawing room would look like.

"I'm hoping she's going to marry Colin, so it's going to be a blend of the Bridgerton and Featherington, so it should be disgusting," she laughed.

"Bridgerton" season two is set to air on Netflix on March 25.