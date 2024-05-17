Nicola Coughlan says her ties to her "Bridgerton" co-star Luke Newton is "unlike a relationship I have with anybody else."

After watching part one of the hit Regency drama's third season, it's clear to see why.

Coughlan and Newton have stepped into the spotlight as the latest romantic leads of "Bridgerton," with their characters' love story unfolding over Season Three's eight episodes. With that territory comes one of the show's most notorious aspects: sex scenes (emphasis on plural scenes).

"Bridgerton's" steamy reputation started with its 2020 debut. Season One's leads Daphne and Simon, played by Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page, consummated their relationship over a lengthy montage of love scenes, set to an orchestral cover of Taylor Swift's "Wildest Dreams."

Season Two similarly aimed to satiate viewers' hopes for the chemistry between Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) with a highly-anticipated sex scene that didn't occur until the penultimate episode.

Now, its Penelope Featherington (Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton's (Newton) turn in the spotlight.

Coughlan and Newton tell TODAY.com that "steamy" scenes from the Bridgerton book that inspired Season Three, Julia Quinn's "Romancing Mister Bridgerton," came with the most nerves. (We're looking at you, carriage scene.)

"There was a lot riding on those," Coughlan says. "So we definitely felt — it was not so much a pressure, it was like a nervous energy. I would liken it to the feeling as an actor right before you're going to step on stage."

She says it's rare she feels that way on a film set, in the absence of a crowd watching her perform.

"But those days it felt like we were about to step in front of an audience," Coughlan says.

She says she's often asked if those sex scenes are "horrible" to film.

“I think maybe with the advent of intimacy coordinators, no, they’re not horrible anymore, because why would you subject to a horrible experience,” she says. “We had so much control. We felt really empowered.”

How they filmed *that* carriage scene

Ask any lover of the "Bridgerton" books and they'll confirm: One of the most memorable scenes in the series involves Penelope, Colin and a carriage.

The scene comes about halfway though "Romancing Mister Bridgerton" and follows a heated argument between the friends. Colin, having just uncovered Penelope's secret identity as Lady Whistledown, chastises her for putting herself in danger before taking notice of her beauty. They kiss and have their first sexual encounter.

In the show, the carriage scene arrives at the end of Episode Four. At this point in the show, Penelope's alter ego is still a secret to everyone except Eloise, but the sex scene still results after an argument — in this case, over Colin's meddling in her near engagement to Lord Debling (Sam Phillips).

After Penelope flees a ball, Colin hitches a ride in her carriage and breathlessly declares his feelings for her. Penelope, in shock, confirms she also doesn't want to be just friends.

What ensues is a swoonworthy sex scene set to a sweeping orchestral cover of Pitbull's "Give Me Everything." It's dramatic, romantic and in classic "Bridgerton" fashion, spotlights women's pleasure.

But what's the reality of filming a scene like that?

The carriage scene was filmed on a soundstage, and to simulate the movement of the vehicle, "a bunch of burly dudes" shook the set piece from the outside, Coughlan explains as Newton laughs.

Before filming, they planned out what "points we had to hit" in the scene.

"But it didn't feel stilted or choreographed," Coughlan says. "We were just like, 'I trust you. You trust me. Let's do this. Let's make this the best it can be.'"

But that level of comfort meant they were also in no rush to stop acting.

Coughlan reveals that while filming the carriage scene, the director had called "cut," but the two leads didn't hear the cue.

"So they were looking at us on the monitors being like, 'What are they doing?'" Coughlan says. "The director had to come over and be like, 'What were you doing? We told you to stop!'"

"I think the last stop was like, 'Stop!'" Newton adds, mimicking a scream.

Processing the ‘Bridgerton’ ‘ride’

Coughlan has said that she and Newton, who have worked together on "Bridgerton" for five years now, found filming the show's intimate scenes, "really funny."

“I feel like Johnny and Simone were so professional with it, whereas Luke and I just text about it all the time and found it really funny,” she said in April while appearing on SiriusXM Hits 1 radio show. “In between scenes and they’re like ‘Do you want to get up and put your clothes on?’ And we’re like, ‘Oh, we’ll just chill here under the blankets.’”

Will Tilston, who plays the second-youngest Bridgerton, Gregory, says Coughlan and Newton brought an energy that was "so professional, but also so unprofessional at the same time."

"They have so much fun on set, and their dynamic in real life and on set is just so amazing. They're just best mates, aren't they? Which you can really tell on screen," Tilston says.

Looking back on spending three seasons of "Bridgerton" with Coughlan, Newton points to Penelope and Colin's dance from all the way from in Season One as a moment where their professional relationship was also one of real-life friendship. (He almost cites a moment from Season Three: "I don't know if I can say because it's a moment in the show that's quite the way down. I'll tell you after," he whispers conspiratorially to Coughlan.)

"It just felt really special," Newton says of their characters' Season One jig. "It was the first dance that we'd done together, and it was like igniting that spark that we were yet to see develop as the show continues."

Then, after seeing the response to Season One, which became the Netflix's most-viewed series at the time, Newton recalls reaching out to Couglan and saying, "Oh, this is going to be a wild ride."

They've stuck by each other throughout the journey.

"The relationship I have with Luke is unlike a relationship we have with anybody else in my life, because we've had this experience together," Coughlan says.

As they neared the end of filming Season Three in March 2023, Coughlan says she would get "really emotional."

"I was like, 'This is an insane experience I will never have with anyone else.' And like, I can never fully explain it to anyone else or tell them how it felt ... I look at him now and I just remember the beautiful time we had together. It was a really special thing."

The reality of stepping into the lead roles is "only starting to sort of sink in now," Newton says, as Coughlan adds, "I think that's fair."

Before, they were primarily focused on production and doing their characters "justice."

"It's only now that we're getting an audience response that you can really appreciate the scale of it and kind present in that," Newton says. "Every day we're discovering how crazy the 'Bridgerton' ride is."

Through laughter, he adds, "(The) innuendo, it's ridiculous."

"We get naughtier as the day goes on, I think, and then we make it worse," Coughlan says.