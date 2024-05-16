'Bridgerton' Season 4: Which couple will the next season focus on?

"Bridgerton" is in the middle of Season Three — but there are more stories to tell. Season Four, which has already been confirmed, will continue the Bridgerton siblings' love stories, following the example of Julia Quinn's books.

In 2021, Netflix confirmed that the hit show was renewed for a third and fourth season. The series has eight books, each focusing on a different love story, so fans expect even more seasons to come.

"Bridgerton" kicked off in 2020, following Daphne Bridgerton’s (Phoebe Dynevor) love story with Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page), a slightly grumpy duke. In Season Two, Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) put aside his rakish ways to find love with Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley). Next up is Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) in Season Three.

But who will Season Four focus on? That's the question. Read on to learn all about "Bridgerton" Season Four and what can happen in the new season.

What will ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 be about?

While “Bridgerton” is based on Julia Quinn’s romance novels, the books may not be a reliable indication of what’s next for the show.

If the show were following the books’ order, then Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson)’s would have been the focus of Season Three. Instead, it’s his younger brother, Colin.

The end of Season Three, which will hit Netflix with the second batch of episodes June 13, will contain “clues” to who will step into the romantic lead role for Season Four, “Bridgerton” showrunner Jess Brownell tells TODAY.com.

“I think that there are some clues,” she says. “I don’t know that it’s completely obvious where we’re going. But there are definitely some clues for fans to pick over and theorize about.”

Brownell says for those waiting for fan-favorite character Benedict to step into the spotlight, the delay of his season could be "good news."

"As you know, once people have their season, they fall to the background a little bit. But actually, by delaying Benedict's season, we get to send him on more adventures for a little bit longer," Brownell says. "And when he eventually gets his season. I'm sure it will be great."'

Claudia Jessie, who plays Eloise Bridgerton, the star of book five, "To Sir Phillip, With Love," says "whenever it happens" that her character steps in the lead role, she hopes to follow the example set by Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne in Season One.

"I will always be so grateful to Phoebe — it's an amazing responsibility, isn't it, to lead? I wouldn't have been as graceful if I did it," she says. "I think we've had a lot of people to look up to in the show and see examples of how it can be done. So I'm just going to take from them lot, just gonna steal all their techniques."

When asked about the next season’s hero, Brownell told Refinery29 that she wasn’t going to spoil the surprise about which couple will be featured in Season Four.

“I can tell you that I know who it’s gonna be,” Brownell told the outlet. “We are in the middle of writing it right now.”

When will 'Bridgerton' Season 4 premiere?

The "Bridgerton" Season Four premiere date has not been announced.

Brownell told Refinery29 she's unaware of the date, too.

“We actually don’t know when it’s gonna drop,” Brownell said. “We’re still making sure that we write the best possible script that we can before we start production.”

James Phoon as Harry Dankworth, Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington, Harriet Cains as Philipa Featherington, Lorn Macdonald as Albion Finch, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington Liam Daniel / Netflix

What has Shonda Rhimes said about 'Bridgerton' Season 4?

"Bridgerton" creator Shonda Rhimes released a statement when Netflix announced that the series was renewed for a third and fourth season.

In the statement, Rhimes expressed her joy about the show returning to Netflix.

She said, "From the first time I read Julia Quinn’s delicious 'Bridgerton' series, I knew these were stories that would captivate a viewing audience. But the evolution of this adaptation would not be a success without the many significant contributions of the entire Shondaland team."

“This two-season pickup is a strong vote of confidence in our work and I feel incredibly grateful to have partners as collaborative and creative as Netflix," the "Grey's Anatomy" creator continued.

Which actors will be starring in 'Bridgerton' Season 4?

Although the cast is not yet confirmed, fans can expect series regulars to return for the fourth season.

The cast, for the past three seasons, has included most of the Bridgerton siblings and regulars like Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) and Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel).

Page, who played Simon Basset, said he would not return to the series after Season One. Phoebe Dynevor, who played Daphne Bridgerton, made a cameo in Season Two.

Bailey and Ashley returned for Season Three, making brief appearances as Kate and Anthony.