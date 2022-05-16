Nicola Coughlan reveals Season 3 of 'Bridgerton' will not go in the books' order

Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) was supposed to be the next Bridgerton sibling to fall in love. The popular Netflix series "Bridgerton" is based on a romance novel series by Julia Quinn, which devotes a book to each of the London family's eight siblings.

Until now, the show has stayed in lockstep with the books. But in Season Three, the show will forge its own path — skipping over Benedict to focus on his younger brother, Colin (played by Luke Newton), and his romance with Penelope (Nicola Coughlan).

In true Lady Whistledown form, Coughlan broke the news.

“Like Lady Whistledown, I have been keeping a secret for quite some time, and I can confirm to you all that Season Three is Colin and Penelope’s love story,” Coughlan revealed during a panel, per Deadline. “I have kept that secret since two weeks into Season Two. This is the first time I am saying it here.”

Shondaland confirmed the news with an Instagram post, written in the style of one of Lady Whistledown's columns.

As for what we can expect from Penelope and Colin's romance? Their love story unspools in Quinn's fourth novel, "Romancing Mister Bridgerton." In the book, Colin discovers Penelope's alter ego is Lady Whistledown, and grapples with jealousy. Colin wanted to be a writer — and Penelope already is one. Not only that, but she's a raging success.

Speaking to TODAY, Newton opened up about the connection he feels his character has with Penelope, his childhood friend.

“She gives him a sense of that warm feeling that reminds him of home,” Newton said. “When he has a moment alone with Pen, it feels like he’s been really himself."

As of the Season Two finale, though, Colin is distancing himself from their relationship. In a scene inspired by a pivotal interaction in the books, Colin swear he would never marry Penelope. Unfortunately, Penelope overhears the entire conversation.

How can their relationship bounce back from that? We're not sure how — only that it will.